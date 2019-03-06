MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove junior Francisco Estrada had two assists and played solid defense in the Tigers' season-opening 5-3 win in boys soccer over Huntsville on Monday, Feb. 25.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- With a 5-0 halftime lead, Prairie Grove boys soccer coach Darren Chandler seized an opportunity to expose younger players to varsity competition.

The JV did their job, burning a lot of clock in the Tigers' 5-3 win over Huntsville, on Monday, Feb. 25.

The first half was all Prairie Grove.

Freshman Eric Hernandez placed a corner kick where senior Asende Lubende headed it into the net as Prairie Grove took a 1-0 lead 1:12 into the game. Four minutes later senior Josh Brant accelerated 1-on-1 against an Eagle defender. His kick veered off the left pole, but Prairie Grove continued to launch an offensive.

Sophomore Cade Walker, who has grown up with the sport, kicked a point over for the Tigers with 32:08 showing on the first-half clock.

"He's watched his older siblings. He's been at the (soccer) field basically since he was in the womb," said his mother, Kristen Walker, known as the mother of Prairie Grove soccer for her efforts in getting the school to take up the sport.

Brant got the goal he hungered for at the 26:16 mark and added another when he beat Huntsville's goalie, who came out chasing the ball, and kicked it in the empty goal with just under six minutes to play in the first half.

Prairie Grove scored off another corner kick with senior Brandon LeDuc bouncing the ball off his head for a goal with the first-half clock down to 44 seconds.

Brant racked up two goals and an assist to lead the Tigers while Cade Walker, Lubende, and LeDuc each scored one goal. Francisco Estrada tallied two assists and Tiger freshman Eric Hernandez was credited with an assist.

"I'm just so thrilled. I feel like we can score in just so many ways. Just to have that many different guys all contribute is just amazing," Chandler said. "I'm really excited about this team. They're really deep and really well-rounded. We have Asende Lubende and Josh Brant kind of switching back and forth at forward and mid-field spots doing well. Everything kind of runs through them and we got some other scoring opportunities from Cade Walker, who's just a sophomore; playing a midfield spot. Got a nice header on a cross pass from Brandon LeDuc, who's one of our wings. Our first goal was also a header by Asende Lubende on a corner kick. I'm just thrilled about the way that we're scoring on set pieces like corners and just the different ways that we're setting up and different ways that we are attacking."

Huntsville's first goal didn't occur until the 14:20 mark of the second half when Eagles' junior Leonardo Orduna broke the ice on an assist from the left wing. At that juncture, Chandler switched goalies inserting junior Kaleb Henson.

Although he gave up a goal to Orduna, who came in from the left wing, at the 9:01 mark and a goal to Huntsville freshman Diego Hernandez with 1:14 remaining, Henson displayed good instincts. About a minute after he took over tending the goal, Henson thwarted a corner kick by Huntsville's Emanuel Martinez by breaking on the ball.

He repeated the defensive action with 10:20 showing and again messed up a corner kick by Huntsville's Diego Hernandez by smothering the ball with 7:44 left. With the clock down to 2:13, Henson charged out of the box scooping up the ball before Huntsville could attack.

Diego Hernandez' goal came on the heels of several blocks by Tiger defenders inside the box.

With 41 seconds to play, junior Griffin Roton's deep kick sent the ball to the far end dashing Huntsville hopes for a last-second comeback.

Chandler praised the play of Henson, who is new to the position of goalkeeper, and appears to have found his spot.

"He is just learning it quick. He was kind of one of those guys last year just kind of wandering around without a true position. I didn't know whether to play him as a defender or what," Chandler said.

Henson approached his coach during the off-season, informing him he had been practicing with Prairie Grove's starting goalkeeper, Zach Ryver, working on his falls and slides. Henson asked if he could start playing goalkeeper and Chandler agreed.

"He's just coming on strong. He never ceases to amaze me. He's a quick learner and I'm just so glad that he's found a home," Chandler said. "He's aggressive when he needs to be. He still needs to work a little bit on his goal kicks, work on his punts; but as far as just staying back and there and getting in front of balls and doing what goalkeepers do, he's a natural at it."

Prairie Grove 4, Alma 1

The Tigers defeated Alma 4-1 on Tuesday, Feb. 26. Prairie Grove scored two goals in each half while the Airdales got their only goal in the second half.

Chandler praised the play of Estrada, who again produced two assists, and was solid on defense. Brant and Lubende had goals for the Tigers while junior goalie Ryver tallied 6 saves. Senior Eli Mertz and Estrada scored on penalty kicks.

"Our defense has been rock solid. Our back three just shutting people down," Chandler said.

Tiger Tournament

Prairie Grove hosted a soccer tournament on Friday and Saturday. On Friday the Tigers defeated Lincoln 4-0, then lost to Lifeway Christian, of Centeron, 5-2 before rebounding to win against Decatur, 4-0, on Saturday. The Tigers then avenged their loss by upending Lifeway Christian, 4-0, to improve their record to 5-1 after one week of play.

This Week

The Tigers have a busy week playing road games Tuesday at Green Forest, Thursday at Eureka Springs and Friday at Harrison.

Sports on 03/06/2019