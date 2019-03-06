CANE HILL

Cane Hill Kite Festival

The 2019 Cane Hill Kite Festival will be held noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Springfield Ranch, 14306 Highway 45. Admission is $1 for kids, $2 for adults to fly kites, free to park and free to watch. Food will be available for sale by Friends of Prairie Grove Pound. Kites also will be for sale or bring your own. A kite hospital will be open to assemble and repair kites.

FAYETTEVILLE

AARP Driver Safety Class

AARP will sponsor a Driver Safety Class at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Central United Methodist Church, 6 East Dickson St., Fayetteville. For more information, call 479-442-4237. The course teaches current traffic laws, defensive-driving techniques and more. It will last four hours and reservations are required. Cost is $14 for AARP members and $20 for non-members.

LINCOLN

Donkey Basketball Fundraiser

Lincoln Booster Club will sponsor Dairyland Donkey Basketball fundraiser at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the Lincoln High School gym. There will be two games that night, including a team with Prairie Grove FFA competing against Lincoln FFA. Tickets are $7 in advance, $10 at the door.

Tractor Show & Antique Car Show

Lincoln Events on the Square is sponsoring a Tractor Show & Antique Car Show, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 9. The show is free, kid friendly and will present People's Choice awards for both tractor and car. For more information, go to Lincoln Events on the Square Facebook page.

Public Hearing On Bond Issue

The city of Lincoln will have a public hearing concerning the proposed issuance of water and sewer revenue bonds for a new water storage tank. The public hearing will be 7 p.m. March 13 at the regular meeting place for the City Council, 106 Arthur.

