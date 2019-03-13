Historic Cane Hill is using a variety of activities and events this year to attract residents and visitors to the community.

"We're trying to bring the community back out and back together," said Laci Sheffield, parks and recreation director for Historic Cane Hill. "We just want people out there."

Third Saturday Activities March 16 Schedule 7:30 a.m. Farmers’ Market opens 9 a.m. Basket weaving workshop (full) 10 a.m. Spring hike (meet at museum) 3 p.m. Farmers’ Market closes 4 p.m. Food trucks arrive 5 p.m. Bean Bag Toss tournament 6:30 p.m. Music opener 7 p.m. Amity Road Concert

The organization is hosting a monthly day of events called Third Saturday Activities and the next one will be this Saturday, March 16. The monthly day of events will continue through October.

As part of the day, Cane Hill is starting its own Farmers' Market, which will be located in the grassy area behind the Historic Cane Hill office (Methodist Manse building). About nine vendors are signed up so far for the market, both food and craft vendors. Eggs, honey and beefalo will be available at the Farmers' Market on Saturday.

Other activities will be going on at the area next to Historic Cane Hill College, and these include a beanbag tournament and live music.

The band Amity Road will present a concert Saturday night on the platform in front of the college. Visitors should bring their own blankets and chairs to sit on. If it's raining, visitors can bring tents or umbrellas. The plan is to have the concert, rain or shine, Sheffield said, as long as conditions are safe for everyone.

