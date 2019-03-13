Farmington freshman Grace Boatright has been nominated by Lady Cardinal softball coach as Athlete of the Week. Boatright went 4-for-4 with 3 RBIs and a home run in her first varsity game, a 16-2 rout of Springdale Har-Ber on Tuesday, Feb. 26.

Lincoln senior Caleb Lloyd pitched 5 innings allowing 2 runs on 4 hits while striking out 5 in the Wolves’ 5-4 3A-1 West baseball conference victory over Waldron on Friday. Lloyd also drove in a run.

Prairie Grove senior Megan Thompson scored two goals in the Lady Tigers’ 4-0 win over Huntsville on Tuesday, Feb. 26. Thompson was out her freshman year with a broken back and also competes in track-and-field during the spring.

“She’s really kicked it into high gear this season,” said Prairie Grove girls soccer coach Stephanie Mitchell. “Her shots are getting stronger and she’s got that fire. She wants, goal, goal, goal, every single time.”