MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington's Trace South competes in the high jump Friday at the Springdale Relays.

SPRINGDALE -- Farmington boys track and field team scored 22 points to tie for eighth place with Siloam Springs in the team standings during Friday's Springdale Schools Relays at Springdale High School.

Bentonville finished first with 163.83 points, followed by Fayetteville, 137; Rogers, 97; Springdale Har-Ber, 68; Pea Ridge, 54; Bentonville West, 42.5; Springdale High, 27; Siloam Springs, 22; Farmington, 22; Rogers Heritage, 15.66; Providence Classical Christian Academy, 11; and Greenland, 3.

Farmington coach Spencer Adams said around 40 boys are out for varsity track and field. Not all of them competed at Springdale.

"We're excited to be back in our old conference (the 4A-1)," Adams said. "We have some good sprinters back, some good relay teams back and some good throwers back, and a good, young distance group. The distance group, they are kind of young so we have to get them in the groove."

TRACK EVENTS

100 Meter Dash

Three boys placed in the 100 meter dash paced by Tony Mayo with a time of 11.56 in the eighth spot. Coming in 13th was Deangelo Cartwright (11.73) and Ian Cartwright, 22nd with a time of 12.08.

200 Meter Dash

A trio of boys represented Farmington in the 200 meter dash. Mayo placed 13th overall with a time of 24.04 followed by 18th place Devonte Donovan in 24.70, and in the 20th spot Dimariae Donovan with a time of 24.84.

400 Meter Dash

Seth Swain placed 19th in the 400 meter dash with a time of 56.99 while Josh Cartwright came in 21st for Farmington in 57.35, and Jayden Pitts placed 30th in 1:00.49.

800 Meter Run

Winning his heat in the 800 meter run was Farmington's Zach Akridge posting a 2:13.05 mark. He finished 14th overall. Claiming the overall No. 21 spot was Ruben Whitney turning in a time of 2:20.10. Collin Hummell ran eighth in his heat and placed 23rd overall in 2:22.19.

1,600 Meter Run

A trio of Cardinals competed in the 1,600 meter run: Kolby Gardner ran first in his heat and 17th overall with a pace of 5:04.16; while No. 27 Cannon King finished in 5:44.36; and No. 28 Toni Cervantes ran a 5:52.93.

3,200 Meter Run

Gardner ran the 3,200 meters in 11:37.28 to place 19th.

110 Meter Hurdles

Running in eighth place overall Jayden Schader completed the 100-meter hurdles in 16.99 wining his heat.

300 Meter Hurdles

Two Cardinals placed in the 300 meter hurdles: No. 15 Jeremiah Lara (47.59), and No. 16 Kyle Welkley (47.61).

4x100 Relay

Coming in fifth with a time of 44.80, was the Farmington 4x100 relay team.

4x400 Relay

Farmington's 4x400 relay team came in eighth with a combined time of 3:52.51.

4x800 Relay

The 4x800 relay team placed eighth in 9:16.82.

FIELD EVENTS

High Jump

Trace South placed sixth overall for Farmington by clearing 5-10.00 in high jump. Taking 14th was Devonte Donovan with a jump of 5-02.00.

Long Jump

Teammates Danny Valenzuela, third for Farmington with a distance of 20-06.50, and fourth place Mayo (20-06.00) pushed each other in long jump competition.

Isaiah Sategna, of Fayetteville, won the event with a leap of 21-10.00; while Cole Hastings, also of Fayetteville, placed second with a 20-09.00 distance.

Triple Jump

Tenth place in triple jump belonged to Valenzuela clearing 37-09.00 with No. 14 Ian Cartwright (36-09.00) and No. 17 Whitney (35-03.00) also competing.

Shot-Put

Throwing the shot-put for Farmington were No. 18 Jacob Rogers (37-10.50) and Hayden Grantham placing 19th with a toss of 37-02.00.

Discus

Two Cardinals threw the discuss: No. 19 Ben Macedo (102-09), and No. 24 Terrion Swift (90-04).

Pole Vault

Farmington did not place in pole vault competition.

Sports on 03/13/2019