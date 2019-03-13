Ouachita Baptist University

Danielle Hall of Prairie Grove was named to the fall 2018 President's List for Ouachita Baptist University.

Oklahoma City University

Virginia Mertz of Prairie Grove was named to the university's President's Honor Roll for fall 2018. To be named to the list, students complete a minimum of 12 hours with a GPA of 3.9 or higher.

University of Arkansas at Little Rock

Jessica Higgs of Prairie Grove was named to the Dean's List at UALR for the fall 2018 semester. To be on the list, students must earn nine credit hours and at least a 3.5 GPA.

Karla Yochum of Prairie Grove graduated Dec. 15, 2018, with a Master of Arts in counseling.

