Nicholas Pohlman, a member of Prairie Grove FFA, tries to score during Donkey Basketball last week at Lincoln gym. Prairie Grove FFA defeated Lincoln FFA during the second basketball game of the night. Prairie Grove also won the championship game against the Stubborn Aces, an all-female team of Lincoln faculty members.

LINCOLN -- Lincoln High basketball gym was almost standing room only last week as fans showed up to watch donkeys play basketball, with the human players trying to stay on the animals, pass the ball, hold on to the ball and score points at the same time.

Lincoln Booster Club sponsored the Donkey Basketball fundraiser, held March 7. A BBQ dinner was hosted by Lincoln FFA and Lincoln's 2019 Project Graduation held a pie auction fundraiser during half-time activities.

Four teams participated in the games. Prairie Grove FFA members won the championship game at the end of the night.

Stubborn Aces, an all-female team of Lincoln principals and teachers, defeated Lincoln Alumni in the first game. Prairie Grove FFA won in overtime in the second game against Lincoln FFA. Winners of the first two games competed in the championship.

Donkeys came from Dairyland Donkey Ball, a company out of Chippewa Fall, Wis.

General News on 03/13/2019