MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington's Addison Fenton competes in hurdles Friday at the Springdale Relays.

SPRINGDALE -- Farmington girls track and field team scored points in three events to place 11th among team standings during Friday's Springdale Schools' Relays at Springdale High School.

Schools from the largest classifications with the exception of No. 4 Pea Ridge (76 points) dominated the meet.

Bentonville finished first with 177 points, followed by Rogers, 155; Fayetteville, 111.5; Pea Ridge, 76; Rogers Heritage, 38; Springdale Har-Ber, 29; Springdale High, 19; Bentonville West, 15; Greenland, 14; Siloam Springs, 10.5; Farmington, 8; and Providence Classical Christian Academy, 2.

Farmington's best performance came from the 4x100 relay team comprised of Rebeka Williams, Grace Mitchell, Malaya Logan, and Addison Fenton, placing fifth overall with a time of 54:12. Farmington's 4x800 relay team of Scarlett Turner, Katie Jansson, Cristina Gomez-Navarro, and Grecia Suchil, placed seventh in 12:54.15.

The best individual showing came from Ashley Akridge, who won her heat finishing eighth overall with a time of 2:39.41 in the 800 meter run.

According to Farmington coach Si Hornbeck about 35 girls are out for varsity track and field. Only 20 competed at Springdale.

"We're looking for a baseline today. We're just trying to get organized. We're not trying to win the meet," Hornbeck said. "We're here to compete within ourselves and do the best we can to measure everything in progress from meet-to-meet. We're just trying to set opportunities today."

TRACK EVENTS

100 Meter Dash

Three girls placed in the 100 meter dash: No. 14 Mitchell in 13.96; No. 19 Williams in 14.28; and No. 25 Logan with a time of 14.91.

200 Meter Dash

Three girls represented Farmington in the 200 meter dash: No. 19 Fenton (30.43); No. 20 Kaylee Thomas (30.83) and No. 26 Sadie Salmonson (33.28).

400 Meter Dash

Kinsey Gardner placed 24th in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:14.74.

800 Meter Run

Akridge won her heat for Farmington and placed eighth in the finals with a run of 2:39.41 in the 800 meter run. Suchil ran 21st in 3:06.64 and No. 22 Turner completed the race in 3:09.28.

1,600 Meter Run

A trio of Lady Cardinals competed in the 1,600 meter run: No. 23 Suchil (6:58.21); No. 25 Gomez-Navarro (8:12.96); and No. 26 Jansson (8:36.41).

3,200 Meter Run

Farmington did not have an athlete placed in the 3,200 meter run.

100 Meter Hurdles

Running in 15th place Fenton completed the 100-meter hurdles in 19.09.

300 Meter Hurdles

No Lady Cardinal placed in the 300 meter hurdles.

4x100 Relay

Coming in fifth with a time of 54:12, was the Farmington 4x100 relay team comprised of Williams, Mitchell, Logan, and Fenton.

4x400 Relay

Farmington did not enter a 4x400 relay team.

4x800 Relay

The 4x800 relay team of Turner, Jansson, Gomez-Navarro, and Suchil, placed seventh in 12:54.15.

FIELD EVENTS

High Jump

Madison Campbell, of Farmington, finished in 12th place with a leap of 4-02.00. Seven of the top 10 placers were from 6A schools.

Long Jump

Akridge came in 11th with a jump of 15-06.50 while teammate, Fenton, was 13th with a distance of 15-02.00. Also competing was Peyton Griffino.

Triple Jump

In 11th place was Thomas clearing 28-09.50 with Kinsey Gardner also competing.

Shot-Put

Throwing the shot-put for Farmington was Salmonson placing 15th with a toss of 25-00.00.

Discus

Two Lady Cardinals threw the discus: No. 8. Bea Woods (85-05) and No. 11 Raegan Loughridge (71-08).

Pole Vault

Farmington also entered two competitiors in pole vault competition: Thomas and Mitchell.

