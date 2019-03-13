RANDY MOLL NWA NEWSPAPERS Gentry finds out four tacklers are what it takes to stop Prairie Grove senior James Millwood, who plays both wingback and tight end on offense as well as defensive end. Millwood caught 3 passes for 75 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown during a 33-14 win by the Tigers at Gentry on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- James Millwood made choosing Newcomer-of-the-Year for 2018 Prairie Grove football very easy.

Such distinction frequently recognizes underclassmen such as sophomores or in rare cases freshmen getting their first taste of varsity action. Yet, this year's award clearly goes to a senior. Millwood, a 6-2, 215 pound two-way starter at defensive end and wingback/tight end, became an "impact player" after transferring from Greenland and sitting out his junior season.

During his final year of high school eligibility, Millwood compiled a season of highlight reels making plays on both sides of the ball.

An immediate impact on defense resulted in Millwood tying teammate Cordelle Whetsell for the team lead in solo tackles with 24. Millwood's 50 assists were far and away the most of any Tiger as he finished No. 1 on the list for total tackles with 74 to go with a team high 9 sackes. Millwood forced 3 fumbles and recovered one.

Offensively, Millwood's 10 receptions were a team high. His 162 yards was second and he averaged 16.2-yards-per-catch. Millwood ran the ball 25 times gaining 264 yards, topping the team in average (10.52). He had one touchdown rushing and one receiving.

Week two -- Playing wingback, Millwood broke off a 46-yard run to help the Tigers sustain a 99-yard touchdown drive after a Dardanelle punt rolled out at the one. Millwood scored his first rushing touchdown on a 13-yard carry in the fourth quarter.

"You know I think it's like everyone in the world knows what we're going to do," said Prairie Grove coach Danny Abshier. "We're going to run our buck sweep, we're going to do that and I'm always looking for another time to run the wingback. Let's just say, we'll OK, then we're going to run that, too. So, we sweep with him cause he's heavy, he sees the holes well, and he knows where to run to. He runs hard."

Week three -- Millwood sacked the Green Forest quarterback forcing a fumble, which Prairie Grove linebacker Garrett Heltemes returned for a 57-yard touchdown.

Week seven -- Against Pea Ridge, Millwood demonstrated his fighting spirit with 5 carries for 92 yards. His 26-yard run from the wingback position set up Garrett Heltemes' 9-yard touchdown run that drew the Tigers within, 8-7, early in the second quarter. After Pea Ridge opened up a two-score lead, Millwood lined up at tight end to make a 19-yard reception which converted second-and-15 keeping the drive alive allowing Prairie Grove to score with 17 seconds left in the first half.

Week eight -- Playing tight end Millwood finished with three catches for 75 yards at Gentry and caught an 11-yard scoring pass from quarterback Ethan Guenther in the fourth quarter.

Week nine -- Prairie Grove trailed Berryville 7-0 in the second quarter then displayed heart grinding out a 22-play, 94-yard drive. Twice they got into third-and-long, each time Abshier called upon Millwood to make a play. On third-and-11 from their own five, Prairie Grove converted when Millwood gained 17 yards on a wingback reverse.

Later in the drive Berryville's Ethan Gregory recorded a sack putting the Tigers in third-and-14 at the Bobcat 37. Millwood caught a pass from Ethan Guenther and picked up 24 yards to the Bobcat 13. On fourth-and-nine, Millwood clutched another pass while going out-of-bounds and held on to keep the drive alive with a first down at the three.

"He's been a playmaker for awhile," Abshier said. "He did it in the last game. He's made some plays before. You know, he hadn't played in a couple of years, and then when he comes out here we put him at a tight end. Then, we changed him to a wing. We changed him around, and also on defense, too; but he's heavy, and he runs hard. He wants to carry the ball."

Two plays later Heltemes carried the ball in for a touchdown. Cade Walker's kick tied the game at 7-7 with 19 seconds left before halftime, capping a huge drive that gave the Tigers momentum.

Prairie Grove eventually pulled out a 22-7 victory.

Going into the season Abshier offered Millwood a choice between No. 21 or No. 61 jerseys.

"At the time I wasn't sure (where he would play) and I knew I could switch the jersey before then, but you just have to understand what James is, he's like doesn't matter, whatever you need me to do. He's just whatever you want to do, Coach. I just want to play. I want to do what you need to do and I want to do what the team needs to do, he's just an all-around classy kid and the kind of team guy that you want."

Sports on 03/13/2019