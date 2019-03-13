PRAIRIE GROVE -- Patience proved a virtue for Prairie Grove (3-0) never stringing together enough hits for a big inning until scoring 7 in the sixth to pull away.

Prairie Grove trounced Greenland, 12-4, with a late surge on Tuesday, March 5.

The Lady Tigers led 3-2 after three innings of play and added one more run in the top of the fifth then hammered Greenland (1-1) with 7 runs in the sixth to jump ahead 11-2. A trio of sophomores did much damage to Lady Pirate pitching, Kelsey Pickett (3-of-4, 3 RBIs), Makinsey Parnell (3-of-5, 2 RBIs), and Madie Hutchinson (3-of-4, 1 RBI). They got help from junior Delaney Boyd, who had Prairie Grove's only extra-base hit in the contest. Boyd went 2-of-5 at the plate driving in a pair of runs. Seven different batters accounted for RBIs and Prairie Grove drew 11 walks.

The Lady Tigers had 7 stolen bases led by senior Raegen Rochier and Pickett with two apiece.

Prairie Grove turned a pair of double plays in the contest. Liberty Kidd threw all seven innings to pick up the win. She scattered 10 hits allowing 4 runs with 6 walks and striking out 9.

Prairie Grove 10, Ozark 3

A similar scenario played out with Prairie Grove trailing 2-0 for the first 5.5 innings before busting down the door for a 10-run sixth on the way to defeating Ozark 10-3 on Friday, March 1.

The Lady Hillbillies took a 2-0 lead right off the bat while blanking the Lady Tigers over five innings. The game changed dramatically in the sixth when 10 Prairie Grove runs crossed the plate as six different players drove in runs.

Junior Jordan Strong went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored for the Lady Tigers. Junior Sydney Lowery (1-for-3, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored) homered for Prairie Grove. Parnell doubled to drive in a run.

Ozark added a single run in the top of the seventh.

Prairie Grove 20, Siloam Springs 5

Prairie Grove's offensive explosion produced 14 runs in the first inning en rout to a decisive 20-5 run-rule victory over Siloam Springs on Tuesday, Feb. 26, in a nonconference softball game.

Siloam Springs put the first 2 runs on the scoreboard taking a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. That didn't faze the Lady Tigers, who came back in a big way with 14 runs in the bottom of the first surging to a commanding 14-2 lead.

Siloam Springs tried to rally with 3 runs in the top of the second, only to watch Prairie Grove pad its lead with 5 runs in the bottom of the second running the score up to 19-5.

The Lady Tigers notched one more run in the third to account for the final margin.

Hutchinson led Prairie Grove offensively, going 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, 4 RBIs and 2 runs scored, while Parnell went 3-of-4 smashing 3 RBIs and a home run. Boyd was 4-of-6 with a double and 2 RBIs. Ten different players drove in runs for Prairie Grove, which pounded 23 hits in 36 plate appearances for a .639 average accounting for 18 RBIs.

Siloam Springs had 11 hits against Lady Tiger pitching. Hilarie Buffington went 3-for-3 for Siloam Springs, scoring 2 runs and driving in a run.

Ericka Galloway had 2 hits and 2 RBIs for the Lady Panthers, while Morgan Teafatiller had 2 hits. Sydney Smith had a hit, an RBI and scored 2 runs, while Aislyn Burchette had a hit and an RBI.

Micah Curry added a base hit and scored a run for Siloam Springs, while Faith Howie also had a base hit.

Prairie Grove split up pitching duties among three players, seniors Madison Stearman, Liberty Kidd and Brianna Byerley, each of whom threw two innings.

Jessie Robinson took the loss for Siloam Springs and struck out three batters.

Sports on 03/13/2019