LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Agnes Long, left, Dorothy Staub and Delmar Lombard work on a puzzle at the Lincoln Senior Center. The center has daily activities and a hot meal Monday-Friday. It's open for senior adults 60 years and older.

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln Senior Center is a lifeline for many older adults in the community and those who frequent the place hope to encourage others to drop by and try it.

"I believe it's the most important thing Lincoln has," said Wilma Davis. "We have so many seniors, and it's our recreation."

Lincoln Senior Center 116 E. Park St. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Friday Lunch served 11 a.m. Monday-Friday

Lincoln Senior Center has received a $26,000 grant from the Walmart Foundation this year. The grant will be used for Meals on Wheels and kitchen improvements, including a new steamer.

Davis and her husband started coming to the center when he was ill. She said they both loved the center and it was a good place for both of them.

Her husband has since passed away but Davis remains involved in almost all of the activities available. She plays cards, beanbag baseball, Bingo and participates in exercise and chair volleyball.

"I do it all," Davis said.

She eats lunch during the week at the center and said the center's lunch is her only meal that day.

Many of the seniors who come to the center have grown children around but Davis notes their children have jobs and families to care for.

"They are busy," Davis said. "This fills a need for us. The ones who come everyday, we're healthy because we're so active. This place helps us stay active."

Rosa Dunnagan said a friend invited her to come the first time about eight years ago. Dunnagan's husband had passed away and she said she was dealing with depression. She was reluctant to come, she said, because she didn't want people to see how depressed she was.

"But it helped bring me out of depression," Dunnagan said.

She is involved in almost all of the activities at the center, saying Wii bowling is her favorite game to play.

Phyllis Reed came on her own after her husband passed away in 2007. She said she decided she wasn't going to sit at home by herself. The center has given her a place to exercise and meet new friends, she said.

The center averages about 20 people for lunch.

Dorothy Staub encouraged a senior adult at home to come and try it, instead of sitting at home alone.

"Sit down and have a cup of coffee," Staub said. "If you're not happy with it, don't come back."

Staub said she comes because she doesn't want to sit home alone. It's given her a chance to meet new friends, plus find people who may be dealing with some of the same problems she has.

Her favorite part is visiting with people.

"Unless you've lived by yourself all your life, it's hard to get used to sitting home by yourself," Staub said. "When I need to get out, I come here or walk at the high school track."

Joanna Stricker, director of the Lincoln Senior Center, said Wednesdays and Fridays are the most popular days at the center. Around 45 senior adults will show up for activities and lunch.

Activities during the week include Bingo, strength exercises, Drums Alive exercises, live music, chair volleyball, Wii games and beanbag baseball. The center is hosting monthly dances on the third Saturday of the month and is starting a new dance schedule for the fourth Monday of the month.

They go to the movies and lunch on Tuesdays and have a coffee club that meets 9-10 a.m. every morning.

Stricker noted many times families of senior adults do not live nearby.

"This is a place for them to interact with other seniors," she said. "Everybody looks after each other. We're like family."

She said personally she has enjoyed seeing seniors come who do not know anyone and maybe feel out of place but then become comfortable and "in a way are reborn."

General News on 03/13/2019