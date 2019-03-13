Shelley Williams Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Prairie Grove senior Drew Cates pitched 4.1 innings, throwing 66 pitches to earn the win in the Tigers' 13-3 victory over Greenland Saturday.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove won one and lost one while competing at the Dugan Ward Memorial Tournament hosted by Ashdown last week.

Battle Of The Grove

The Tigers lost the "Battle of the Grove" 12-4 to Pleasant Grove, a Texarkana, Texas, high school, on Friday. The Hawks jumped ahead 4-0 in the top of the second inning. Prairie Grove rallied with 4 runs of its own in the bottom of the third to even the score.

Eight Hawk runs in the last inning, top of the fifth tournament game, spelled doom for the Tigers, who suffered from 6 errors and couldn't answer. Pleasant Grove scored 12 runs on 6 hits and committed 2 errors. Prairie Grove scored 4 runs on 4 hits.

Pleasant Grove, Texas, (9-3, 1-0) began its season on Feb. 18 and was playing its 12th game of the season compared to the Tigers, who were taking the field for their fifth game of the year. Pleasant Grove has wins over Ashdown (11-1) on Feb. 25, Arkadelphia (12-2) on Feb. 26 and Arkansas High School, of Texarkana (3-2) on March 7.

Ben Harmon and Andrew Legrand each drove in a run for the Hawks while Seth Hopkins had 2 hits.

Couper Allen recorded a pair of hits and Jayden Higgins struck out 4 for the Tigers.

Prairie Grove 7, Horatio 2

Horatio out-hit Prairie Grove 6-2, but couldn't turn that advantage on the scoreboard as Prairie Grove prevailed, 7-2, on Thursday.

Horatio took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning before Prairie Grove roared back with 5 runs in the bottom half of the inning. The Tigers added a run in the third and both teams scored a run apiece in the fourth.

Drew Cates, Jackson Sorters and Matt Rush each drew a pair of walks. Rush drove in two runs for the Tigers and Garrett Heltmes added a single RBI.

