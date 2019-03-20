Matthew Wantland, 35, of Lincoln, was the victim of a theft related to an incident that occurred Feb. 21. Wantland's name was incorrectly listed as the person arrested in the arrest report provided by Prairie Grove Police Department and reported in the Feb. 27 edition of the Washington County Enterprise-Leader.

Police arrested Wendell Phillips Stanley, 38, of Washburn, Mo., in connection with felony fleeing, driving while intoxicated-drugs, refusal to submit, reckless driving, speeding, no insurance, driving left of center, driving without headlights. Stanley was allegedly driving Wantland's vehicle, which had been stolen.

According to the incident report, police stopped a white truck traveling eastbound on Highway 62 about 10:30 p.m. Feb. 21. The vehicle did not have lights on and was traveling left of the center line and going about 70 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The report said the suspect, Stanley, was acting suspicious and appeared to be possibly under the influence of a controlled substance. At first, Stanley said the truck belonged to him but then said it belonged to someone else. Officers determined the vehicle's registered owner was Wantland.

The officer told the driver to step out of the vehicle but he sped away at a rate of speed eastbound on Highway 62 without lights, traveling toward on-coming traffic with police in pursuit.

The driver continued into rural Washington County. Sheriff's deputies were able to deploy spike strips and flatten the driver's side tire at the intersection of Hogeye and Centerpoint Church roads. The vehicle left the road, crashed through a barbwire fence and continued through a field before finally becoming stuck in the mud. Stanley was taken into custody.

Police later determined the vehicle had been stolen from an address in rural Washington County, the report said.

Stanley also was arrested by Washington County in connection with theft by receiving, a Class D felony, and misdemeanor criminal mischief, second degree.

