LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Sarah Simmons, high school master teacher, models a mermaid style dress for the fashion show presented by the high school's fashion merchandising class. The bodycon is made from synthetic fabric detailed with a sequined top. The bottom is tulle with large, multi-color sequins. This design won the first place overall award.

LINCOLN -- Lincoln High School students took a trip "Under the Sea" earlier this month to see the latest fashions for beachwear and ocean living.

The high school's fashion merchandising class presented its second annual Fashion Merchandising Fashion Show, held March 5 in the middle school auditorium for all high school students. The stage was decorated for the show's "Under the Sea" theme.

Carrie Scates, who teaches business technology, said the fashion show gives her students the experience of creating their own design, bringing it to fruition and then presenting it to an audience. Students have to come up with their own designs and make the dresses.

The fashion show had two categories, traditional and non-traditional. For the traditional category, students used traditional fabric. For non-traditional designs, students had to use miscellaneous items. Duct tape, shells, sequins, pearls, fishnet, poster board, ribbons and plastic are items used in the designs for the non-traditional category.

"In this class they learn the terminology and jargon of the fashion industry," Scates said, adding part of the project requires the students to describe their designs with descriptions used in the industry.

The students work in teams and sign a contract with each other. Faculty volunteer to serve as models for the show.

Scates said other business classes at the school help with different aspects of putting on a fashion show, such as printing the tickets, promoting the event and social media.

Another reason for the fashion show, Scates said, is to make students aware of the business classes available at the high school. Students are getting ready to work on their 2019-20 schedules and the fashion show introduces them to options for elective classes.

Emily Meckley and Gracee Stout, both students in fashion merchandising, said they thought the fashion show was fun but also work.

Meckley said she found the fashion industry also to be stressful.

"It's stressful getting everything done in time and agreeing with your group members," Meckley said.

Meckley's design was called "School of Fish." It was a two-piece tankini-inspired dress with fish hand painted on the fabric by members of the group. English teacher Kasey Smith modeled the outfit for the group. Meckley's other team members were Zaki Allouh and Maria Otero.

Stout said she did most of the work for her team because her partner was a "guy," Bradley Drain, and he didn't know a lot about creating and making a dress.

Stout said she likes mermaids so it was easy to select a mermaid dress as her creation. Master teacher Sarah Simmons modeled Stout's design, a mermaid style bodycon, detailed with a midnight sequined top. Stout and Drain won first place for the overall award for the fashion show.

A fine arts show was held following the fashion show and talent was presented by students from the class. The performances included solos, a dance and instrumental.

General News on 03/20/2019