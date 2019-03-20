MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington junior Keely Stout crosses home plate while Gravette third baseman, Cally Kildow (left) and catcher Bailey Elmore await a throw during the Lady Lions' 3-2 loss to Farmington in Saturday's semifinal of the Farmington Invitational Softball tournament. Stout scored from first on Paige Anderson's RBI double.

FARMINGTON -- Paige Anderson's 2-out, 2-run homer in the top of the fourth inning lifted Farmington to a 3-2 edge over Gravette in the semifinal of the Farmington Invitational Softball tournament Saturday.

The contest featured a pitcher's duel between Farmington's McKenzi Bogan (5-1), who struck out 4; and Gravette starter Cally Kildow, who allowed 1 run on 3 hits. In the first two innings, Kildow struck out four Lady Cardinals while allowing one walk.

Gravette coach Taos Jones replaced her with Bailey Elmore, who threw three innings and took the loss when Anderson homered off her.

Elmore executed a sacrifice bunt that drove in a run with Gabby Scott at third following a leadoff walk to begin the second inning. Shylee Morrison was at second, but the Lady Lions couldn't bring her around when Bogan struck out Summer Kaba.

Gravette nearly turned a double play in the top of the second when Bogan hit into a fielder's choice barely reaching first. With two outs, Anderson drove in the tying run with a stand-up double scoring courtesy runner Keely Stout.

Hannah Cole went yard for the Lady Lions in their last at-bat to lead off the fifth. Her solo shot over the left center field wall narrowed Farmington's lead to a single run, at 3-2, but Farmington's defense made the lead hold up.

Emily Ellis hit a fly ball that was caught in right center, then Farmington shortstop Remington Adams made an outstanding stop and threw out a runner at first. She caught a pop-up near second base to clinch the win for Farmington.

Despite the 3-2 victory, Farmington coach Randy Osnes gave his squad a mixed review.

"We played good last night against North Little Rock, put some balls in play and did a good job of making things happen," Osnes said.

Farmington scored eight runs in the first inning while turning back North Little Rock 11-1 in a run-rule victory Friday. Six different players drove in runs: Alyssa Reed (3-of-3, home run, 2 RBIs), Kally Stout (2-of-4, double, 2 RBIs), Eliana Marano (1-of-2, 2 RBIs), Adams (1-of-2), Bogan (1-of-3) and Madison Parrish.

Reed belted a homer in the third inning, one of 11 hits by Farmington.

Bogan (4-1) got the start for Farmington (6-1, 1-0). She went five innings, allowing one run on four hits, striking out three and walking zero.

Farmington chased North Little Rock starter Katelynn McMahan after two-thirds of an inning. She allowed five hits and eight runs while striking out two.

Osnes was less pleased with succeeding performances although the Lady Cardinals defeated Fayetteville (9-1) and Gravette on Saturday.

"Didn't do much this morning against Fayetteville, didn't do very much against Gravette, didn't do anything right there (in championship game an 8-2 loss to Bentonville West)."

