Gloria June Evans

Gloria June Evans, 91, of Farmington, Ark., passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born Sept. 15, 1927, in Hartshorne, Okla., the daughter of Vernie Homer and Alice Lee (Byrum) Gragg. She was a member of the Church of Christ of Farmington. She retired from Ma Bell after 38 years. She enjoyed flowers, helping with Thursday School at the Church and the Quilting Ladies. She loved her family dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Alvin James Evans; one sister, Virginia Chandler; five brothers, Billy Gragg, John Gragg, Richard Gragg, Phillip Gragg and Lonnie Gragg.

Survivors include her daughter, Cynthia DiCamillo; one stepson, Larry Evans; five grandchildren, Lisa Blevins and husband Jimmy, Matthew DiCamillo, Deno DiCamillo and wife Julie, Michelle Seymour, Casey Evans and wife Ashley; 16 great-grandchildren, Dominic Blevins, Ricco Blevins, Marissa Blevins, Cassidy Blevins, Annamaria Ellis, Salvatore DiCamillo, Elijah DiCamillo, Tobias DiCamillo, Giovanni DiCamillo, Luciano DiCamillo, Jaynae Ruiz, Gabriel Ruiz, Shane Brown, Alex Seymour, Robbi Evans and Riane Evans; two great-great-grandchildren, Xion Ellis, and Ares Ellis.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Church of Christ in Farmington. Burial was in the Farmington Cemetery. No graveside service was held.

Ted William Eversoll

Ted William Eversoll, 73, of Dutch Mills, Ark., passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at his home.

He was born May 9, 1945, in Prairie Grove, Ark., the son of Henry "Hank" and Opal (Reed) Eversoll. He was a member and served as Elder for the First Presbyterian Church of Lincoln, Ark. He was a retired school teacher, real estate appraiser and broker. He loved farming and was a member of the Cattleman's Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his father- and mother-in-law, Lucian and Virginia Freeman.

Survivors include his wife, Lou Ann Freeman Eversoll; one daughter, Kelli Radtke and husband Jason of Stilwell, Okla.; two sons, Brandon Bradley and wife Angie of Lincoln and Jerrod Bradley and wife Sara of Prairie Grove; three sisters, Joy Parker and husband James of Hot Springs, Ark., Jan Adair and husband Larry of Stilwell and Pat Worth and husband Darrell of Spokane, Wash.; five grandchildren, Taylor Bradley, Bayli Standifer, Dalton Bradley, Levi Bradley and Rebecca Radtke; and one great-grandson, Tucker Standifer.

Funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at Liberty Baptist Church in Dutch Mills. Burial was in the Dutch Mills Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Brandon Bradley, Jerrod Bradley, Dalton Bradley, Levi Bradley, Jason Radtke, Taylor Bradley, and Tim Standifer. Honorary Pallbearers were Luis Lopez, John Garrett, Lee Tibbits, Larry Adair, James Parker, Darrell Worth and Roger Eversoll.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Lincoln.

Glynn Elaine Brock Nations

Glynn Elaine Brock Nations, 67, of Springdale, Ark., passed away on Thursday March 7, 2019.

She was born on Thursday, May 24, 1951, in Fayetteville, Ark., and grew up in Lincoln, Ark., on a farm on the outskirts of town. She loved to cook for friends and family and laugh. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Lincoln. She retired from Claims Management Inc. in Rogers, Ark., where she was a senior claims adjuster.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Jane Cavett Brock and Aubrey "Pat" Brock.

Survivors include her daughter, Mary Ann Nations Howard of Rogers; two grandchildren, Jon Howard of Bentonville, Ark., and Kyra Howard of Bella Vista, Ark.; three sisters, Gaynelle Piciullo of Phoenix, Ariz., Peggy Curtis and husband Doye Lee of Lincoln and Patricia Sparks of Tulsa, Okla.; one brother, Preston Brock of Lincoln; an aunt, Clara May Cuzick of Lincoln; and nieces, nephews, and many other extended family and friends.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Ark.

Polly Ann Phelan

Polly Ann Phelan, 61, of Lincoln, Ark., passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at her home.

She was born March 11, 1958, in Mulberry, Ark., the daughter of John and Evelynn (Vanover) Pense. She was a woman of God who held to her faith, and was a faithful member of the Lincoln Church of God. She loved her family and let her life preach wherever she went. She was proud of her kids, her grandkids and her family. She was an active member of the Grace Place community who reached the broken hearted and hungry. She endeavored everyday to serve not only God, but all those around her. She loved her husband Lloyd with all her heart and served as his faithful companion for 45 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Fabrianne Phelan; and one uncle, Floyd Pense.

Survivors include her husband, Lloyd Phelan; two sons, Jeremy Phelan and fiancée, Maria Yarbrough, George Phelan and wife Brandi; three daughters, Crystal Duplanti and husband Pat, Cathryn Yarbrough and husband George, Ashley Sisco and husband Bobby; one brother, Ronnie Pense; two sisters, Roselee Pense and Susie Perry and husband Jimmy; 13 grandchildren, Lane Phelan, Hunter Phelan, Haley Phelan, Cole Duplanti, Nathan Duplanti, Rachel Duplanti, Landon Yarbrough, Gunner Yarbrough, Lily Yarbrough, Mark Sisco, Mary Sisco, Lexus Phelan, and Tristan Phelan; and three great-grandchildren.

The family received friends at Lincoln Church of God from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, with funeral service to follow at 2 p.m.. Burial will be in the Pense Cemetery in Mountainburg, Ark., and no graveside service was held.

Troy 'Bud' Rhine

Troy "Bud" Rhine, 88, of Summers, Ark., died March 11, 2019, at Willard Walker Hospice in Fayetteville, Ark. He was born Oct. 16, 1930, at Lake Wedington, Ark., the son of Robert Rhine and Arizona Pike Rhine. Bud married Lou Ella Spears in 1954 and he was a farmer and shop foreman for the City of Fayetteville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Troy Daniel Rhine; and brother, Hubert Rhine.

Survivors include his wife, Lou Ella of the home; sisters, Opal Schlesinger of Anchorage, Alaska, Geraldine Broyles of Springdale, Ark., Sharon McFarrin of Springdale; Helen Fisher of Springdale, Bernice Hutchens of Greenland, Ark., and Myrna Coyle of Prairie Grove, Ark.; brothers, Kenneth Beeks of Prairie Grove and Gene Beeks of Farmington, Ark.; a host of other family members; and many that they called grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Friday, March 15, 2019, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs, Ark. Burial was private.

Icephine Loftin Sears

Icephine Loftin Sears, 89, of Fayetteville, Ark., passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville. She was born March 25, 1929, in Morrow, Ark., the daughter of Oscar and Maude (Cuzick) Loftin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Eugene Sears; her parents; one son, Larry Sears; one daughter, Gail Biswell; and one brother, Aftin Loftin.

Survivors include one son, Kevin Sears and wife Danita of Fayetteville; one daughter, Charlene Sears of Fayetteville; 12 grandchildren, Sammy Biswell, Travis Biswell, Logan Biswell, Rebecca Chapman, Charles Earl Sears, Collene Sears, Gary Sears, Daniel Sears, Deborah Anderson, John Sears, Susan Posey, Brian Sears; 26 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Jimmy Dale Loftin of Lowell, Ark.

Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Ark. Burial was in the Wedington Cemetery, and no graveside service was held. Memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 8104, Fayetteville, AR 72703.

