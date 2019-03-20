PRAIRIE GROVE

Summer Jones, 39, of Fayetteville, was cited March 8 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Micheal Jordan, 37, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 10 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Makayla Calvin, 22, of Springdale, was cited March 11 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tarrance Foster, 34, of Fayetteville, was cited March 12 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Kelly McDonald, 36, of West Fork, was arrested March 12 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Eric Ramsey, 21, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 12 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Savannah Wahlquist of Springdale was cited March 15 in connection with speeding, possession of controlled substance (marijuana).

A 16-year-old boy of Lincoln was cited March 13 in connection with disorderly conduct.

Nora McCormick, 23, of Fayetteville, was cited March 15 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Israel Blakely, 33, of Gainsboro, Tenn., was arrested March 8 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver's license, no child restraint.

Karly Crone, 25, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 17 in connection with animal confinement violation.

Brook Lamb, 35, of Cane Hill, was arrested March 17 on a warrant for failure to pay.

General News on 03/20/2019