PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove interim coach Jed Davis has been pleased with how the Tigers have responded to a tough situation.

The Tigers are 3-3 and have won three of their last five. Davis, who is in his first year at Prairie Grove as a junior high principal, volunteered to help out for a season when former coach Chris Mileham resigned after he was cited with endangering the welfare of a minor at a baseball practice in February.

Davis served as the head football coach at Marion for four years before coming to Prairie Grove in an administrative role. He played baseball one season at Arkansas before having his playing career ended by an injury.

Davis said they got one practice together before a scheduled scrimmage game against Bentonville West, but the players have adapted.

"The kids have really bought in," Davis said. "They understand a change took place. It's been a good deal. They've come to practice with the right attitude. It's been fun."

School officials said they have received 20 resumes already and will continue the search for a permanent coach.

Berryville 3, Prairie Grove 2

Berryville scored three runs in the first inning and held on to defeat Prairie Grove Thursday.

Tyler Payne pitched five innings and Kooper Logan two innings for Berryville. Jarrett Stringer and Braden Logan each had RBIs for the Bobcats, who managed only one hit in the game.

Prairie Grove scored one run in the first and one in the second innings, but never could push the tying run across.

Kyle Fidler, Garrett Heltemes and Cordell Whetsell had hits for Prairie Grove. Heltemes took the loss for Prairie Grove throwing 97 pitches in six innings. He struck out six.

Sports on 03/20/2019