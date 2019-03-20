PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove head baseball coach Chris Mileham won't be charged with a crime in connection with an incident in which one of his players used a stun gun to shock another, Prairie Grove Police Capt. Jeff O'Brien said Friday.

A citation was issued Feb. 22 to Mileham by Lt. David Faulk, school resource officer, in connection with endangering the welfare of a child, a Class B misdemeanor, related to an incident that occurred Feb. 6. Mileham was accused of allowing a student to shock another student with a stun gun, according to police.

Mileham submitted his resignation as baseball coach and teacher the same day the citation was issued.

Friday, Prairie Grove Prosecuting Attorney Steven Parker said he decided not to prosecute.

Parker referred to Arkansas statute 5-27-207, saying that a charge requires reckless conduct that creates a substantial risk of "protracted disfigurement; protracted impairment of physical or mental health; or loss or protracted impairment of the function of any bodily member or organ."

"I just don't think getting shocked by one of those stun guns is going to cause you to use the loss of an arm or a leg," Parker said. "That's the reasoning behind it. Getting shocked with a stun gun, I just don't see it meeting that definition of substantial risk to bodily injury."

Mileham had been scheduled to appear in Prairie Grove District Court on March 26.

According to the police report, an investigation was prompted by an anonymous letter received Feb. 13, signed "concerned parent" and addressed to Faulk, Prairie Grove Superintendent Reba Holmes and the Prairie Grove School Board.

The letter, described in Faulk's incident report, alleged Mileham knowingly allowed his students to smoke e-cigarettes and blow rings in his face while joking with them like one of the kids.

The letter also alleged that a student brought a stun gun to baseball class and that Mileham pretended to shock younger students by touching it to their skin and making zapping sounds.

The letter said one student wanted to shock another player so Mileham laughed and stated that he would step out of the room. The letter said a student was allowed to be shocked and a video of the incident was recorded on some of the players' phones.

Faulk's investigation included interviews with two mothers whose sons are on the baseball team, as well as two students involved in the use of the stun gun.

One of the students told Faulk that another student requested to be shocked so he would not have to run during baseball practice.

At first, the student said, Mileham told the class he would not allow it. The student said the "baseball team kept pushing," and Mileham "fell into peer pressure." Mileham asked the student if he had his stun gun and was told it was in the student's vehicle. Mileham allowed him to leave the classroom to get the device.

When the student returned, Mileham said, "I cannot be part of this," and exited the room, according to the report. At that point, the student told Faulk he shocked the other student in the leg. Mileham returned to the room after the incident.

The student who was shocked told Faulk that he consented to being shocked. He also said that when Mileham returned to the classroom after the incident, Mileham took the stun gun and pretended to shock other students, according to the report.

Mileham's resignation was accepted by the School Board following an executive session Feb. 22.

Jed Davis, seventh- and eighth-grade principal for Prairie Grove Middle School, has been named interim baseball coach.

