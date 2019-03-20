PRAIRIE GROVE -- Springdale police arrested a student at Har-Ber High School last week and recovered a gun stolen during a commercial burglary in Prairie Grove in February.

Capt. Jeff O'Brien with Prairie Grove police said the Har-Ber student is not one of the teenagers Prairie Grove arrested for a break-in at Prairie Grove Ace Hardware on Feb. 15. Police arrested four boys in connection with stealing 77 firearms from the store.

"We've arrested all the boys in our heist," O'Brien said, adding that two of the boys arrested attended Springdale School District.

Three of the teenagers, ranging in ages from 14 to 16, entered the hardware store at 3:08 a.m. and stole most of the guns at that time. The three, plus a fourth juvenile, returned more than an hour later and stole a few more firearms the second time. Weapons missing included pistols, revolvers and long rifles.

Prairie Grove police is "following leads and trails" with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies to continue to recover the firearms. Many already have been recovered, but O'Brien did not want to release a specific number.

Firearms that have been returned to Prairie Grove police are given back to the hardware store. In some cases, though, the weapons are part of another investigation and are being held for evidence by those agencies. Another example, O'Brien said, is an arrest made in Johnson where the suspect had one of the stolen weapons.

"I doubt we'll recover all of them but we're still working on it," O'Brien said

In Springdale's incident, police said school staff was notified of a student possibly in possession of a firearm on campus on March 12, said Lt. Jeff Taylor, spokesman for the Springdale Police Department, in a news release.

Taylor said the school's resource officer along with administration officials worked quickly in placing the school on alert status while they investigated the report.

They were able to identify and find the student. The 17-year-old male student was searched and an unloaded pistol was in his possession, Taylor said.

The student was arrested and taken to the Police Department for processing. The gun was reported stolen from Prairie Grove. The student's name was not released.

