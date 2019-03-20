Farmington junior Kally Stout was named player-of-the-game for her performance in the Lady Cardinals’ 15-0 win over Huntsville on Thursday. Stout was 2-of-3 with a home run and a double producing 5 RBIs.

Lincoln sophomore Noah Moore makes a big block while playing catcher to hold a runner at second during the Wolves’ 6-5 victory over visiting Lifeway Christian Schools, of Rogers, on Monday, March 11. Moore drove in the winning run when he singled into center field.

Prairie Grove senior Liberty Kidd led the Lady Tigers to a 16-1 win over Springdale in the Farmington Invitational Softball Tournament. Kidd allowed 1 run on 3 hits over 5 innings. She struck out 7 batters and issues 1 walk.