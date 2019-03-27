ANDY SHUPE NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE Bart Taylor, a park interpreter at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park, shows an 1853 Enfield rifle-musket to Jacob Greenwood, 9, and his twin brother Joshua Greenwood, both of Tyler, Texas, during spring break programming at the park.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Students on spring break in the area had the opportunity to learn a little bit about Civil War history and Native American history at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park.

Events scheduled during the week included hands-on activities, show and tell programs about artillery, animal mascots, and art, games, hikes and Civil War fashion shows.

General News on 03/27/2019