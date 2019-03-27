MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jones, Okla. head baseball coach Cody Tutwiler (left) and senior pitcher Jarren Maples were among personnel from visiting teams competing during the third annual Jarren Sorters Memorial Baseball Tournament hosted by Prairie Grove over spring break.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Working the press box during Prairie Grove's game against Jones, Okla., during the Jarren Sorters Memorial Baseball Tournament Tuesday, March 19, Donna Sorters thought she heard somebody call "Jarren."

Donna drew in her breath and listened, not ready to believe she was hearing the name of her late first-born son, namesake of the tournament, a fundraiser against childhood cancer which took his life at age 15 on Aug. 11, 2016.

"At first I thought they were saying Jared, maybe, cause I was up in the press box," Donna Sorters said.

But she heard it again, then realized Jones, Okla., head baseball coach Cody Tutwiler was speaking to senior pitcher Jarren Maples.

"That's crazy because we have only known or maybe heard of maybe two or three other Jarrens, then to find out his name is spelled exactly (the same way) it's just crazy to me, kind of a neat thing," Donna Sorters said. "It was kind of breathtaking for somebody to be on the mound and to be pitching and to hear the name Jarren cause that's where he played a lot. He was a pitcher, too. Yeah, it was a little emotional."

Her husband, Prairie Grove athletic director Joey Sorters, was elsewhere helping run the tournament of which proceeds go to help families dealing with challenges the Sorters family understand all too well.

Joey Sorters was also hearing Jarren's name spoken.

Jones High School Principal Mike Watkins and head football coach Dave Martin, who also serves as Jones athletic director, volunteered to man Prairie Grove's professional baseball scoreboard, which former coach Chris Mileham procured and got installed.

The professional baseball scoreboard must be manually updated and Watkins and Martin were more than eager to keep score during the Longhorns' 8-3 victory over Prairie Grove.

The Jones administrators compared the opportunity to checking off a bucket list such as attending a big league game at Chicago's Wrigley Field or Boston's Fenway Park.

"They were saying 'Jarren.' I knew they were talking about their pitcher," Joey Sorters said. "I thought you don't hear that name very often."

There were even more similarities.

Like the late Jarren Sorters (Sept. 11, 2000 - Aug. 11, 2016), Jarren Maples is a two-sport athlete, who also enjoys baseball and basketball, playing the same positions.

This past season, the Jones, Okla., varsity basketball team went 9-17 overall and 4-5 in district play. Jarren Maples wore jersey No. 15, averaging 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.9 steals-per game.

The discovery brought a big smile to Donna Sorters, who works as Prairie Grove's Speech Pathologist.

"That's pretty fascinating. That's kind of neat," Donna Sorters said.

Jarren Maples, too, has faced personal adversity.

Three years ago, a four-wheeler accident left his left wrist mangled which led to infection and hospitalization for nearly two months.

Jarren Maples underwent a bone graft followed by 17 more surgeries enduring an operation every other day for almost a month. He didn't think he was ever going to come back to baseball.

During his sophomore season two years ago, Jarren Maples committed an error in the first round of the 2017 Oklahoma State 3A baseball tournament that helped Verdigris push across its only run in a 1-0 loss which eliminated the Longhorns.

He committed himself to handle opportunities to make plays.

"I had to work hard in the off-season so I know I wasn't going to miss that play again," Jarren Maples said.

Jarren Maples bounced back in a big way getting key outs in the 2018 Oklahoma State 3A baseball championship game won 9-7 by the No. 3-ranked Longhorns over No. 1 Oktaha.

Current Jones head baseball coach Cody Tutwiler arrived in the aftermath of the four-wheeler accident involving Jarren Maples.

"He had an injury he had to overcome. It took him awhile to get to that point, but he's came back real strong and really been a big positive influence on this team, a big help to this team. He was a big reason why we won state championship last season," Tutwiler said. "So it's exciting to kind of see him grow as a person, grow as a player and just the things that he's done for this program is really special. It's a great opportunity to get to coach him."

Jarren Maples, who like Jarren Sorters is a pitcher, said taking charge on the mound is key to a team's success, "It's very important. It sets the tone."

Jarren Maples' advice to the baseball player, who may have blown it, "Take a lot of reps and keep going strong."

That statement almost echoes Jarren Sorters' battle cry, which has become the Play4Jarren Foundation motto.

"Never give up,"

"Never give in,"

"Never quit"

