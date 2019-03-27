MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove sophomore Jackson Sorters pitched the final two innings of Prairie Grove's 4-0 victory over Junction City Wednesday, March 21, to wrap up the third annual Jarren Sorters Memorial Baseball Tournament in memory of Jackson's older brother, Jarren, who would have been a senior at Prairie Grove this school year. Jackson allowed no runs on 2 hits with one walk and striking out 4 batters to earn the save.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The third annual Jarren Sorters Memorial Baseball Tournament brought a bittersweet mix of emotions for a community working through shock therapy.

Many in the community such as Jarren's parents, and younger brother, Jackson, as well as his former teammates and classmates are still dealing with an old wound -- Jarren's passing Aug. 11, 2016 after a year-long battle with sarcoma one month short of what would have been his 16th birthday.

The community and Tiger baseball team is also dealing with a fresh wound -- the abrupt resignation of former head coach Chris Mileham days before the season began in February. An anonymous letter sent to School Resource Officer Lt. David Faulk, superintendent Reba Holmes and the Prairie Grove school board led to Mileham being cited for Endangerment of a Child third degree, a Class B misdemeanor amid allegations Mileham allowed one student to shock another with a stun gun.

Prairie Grove prosecuting attorney Steven Parker declined to prosecute and criminal charges were dropped. In the meantime Mileham resigned both his teaching and coaching positions with the district, which moved swiftly to oust him. The school board called a special meeting hours after the resignation and accepted his resignation. Jed Davis was appointed interim head baseball coach.

Mileham spearheaded organization of the baseball aspects of the tournament using his contacts to draw teams as far away as Junction City (340 miles), Hampton (278 miles), and the defending 2018 Oklahoma State 3A baseball champion Jones Longhorns from the Oklahoma City area (200 miles), plus Mena (135 miles) and Charleston (76 miles).

Three area teams: Prairie Grove, Gravette and Pea Ridge, did not play each other in the tournament.

"Coach Mileham did that. He was behind all that. This was his baby," said Prairie Grove athletic director Joey Sorters, who served as tournament director. "He deserves credit for getting all these teams here. That's all him."

For all his investment in the tournament, Mileham never won a game in the tourney. Two years ago the Tigers went 0-3. Last season Prairie Grove competed in the Coach Bob tournament in Arizona over spring break while Greenland hosted the Jarren Sorters Memorial Baseball Tournament.

The stun gun scenario created dual dosages of different degrees of heartbreak for the tourney hosts.

As the tourney finale prepared to get underway a realization dawned on Joey Sorters while responding to a question about how many tournament games were played including a junior varsity tournament held over the weekend preceding spring break.

"Fifteen by Monday ... eight Tuesday, four today ... 27 games," Joey Sorters said.

Jarren Sorters wore No. 27 as his baseball jersey.

"I never thought about that, Lord, no," Joey Sorters said. "That hit me when I said it out loud."

Asked if he believes in divine providence resulting in coincidence, Joey Sorters gave his standard answer, one he has maintained since burying Jarren Sorters nearly three years ago.

"I believe things happen for a reason," Joey Sorters said.

That reason may not always be clear, yet Joey Sorters clings to his faith and precious memories of his first-born son.

Youngest son Jackson Sorters, now a sophomore, did his part to help the tournament end on a positive note.

Against Junction City, Jackson Sorters stroked an RBI single to give the Tigers an insurance run and 2-0 lead, which increased to 4-0 as the fifth inning ended.

Jackson Sorters came on in relief and did the job over the final two innings of Prairie Grove's 4-0 victory over Junction City Wednesday, March 20. Jackson maintained the shutout allowing 2 hits, 1 walk and striking out 4 Dragons to earn the save.

