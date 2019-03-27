LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER About 40 senior adults showed up Thursday morning to play BINGO at Farmington Senior Activity & Wellness Center. At times, the center has more than 100 people present for activities and lunch. Farmington's senior center celebrates its 20th anniversary at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 3.

FARMINGTON -- Twenty years ago on April 3, 1999, 100 people showed up to dedicate and open a new facility for the senior citizens of Farmington.

Farmington Senior Activity & Wellness Center will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 3.

Mayor Ernie Penn, who was serving as mayor 20 years ago, will give the welcome at the ceremony. Penn first served as mayor from 1999 to 2003. Four years later he ran for mayor again and has been mayor since 2007.

Penn said a group of women, with Margaret Moon the leader, had been pushing for a place for senior adults to go. At the time they were meeting in the old police department building and did not have much space.

"The seniors were tired of not having enough room," Penn said.

Bonnie Beeks of Farmington is one of the women who met in the old police department. She said about 11 or 12 met one day a week. They had music and a meal brought in through the Fayetteville Senior Center.

"Everyone was wanting a place of their own," said Beeks, who is 90 years old and still comes two days a week to eat and play cards at the Farmington center.

The city held a community meeting to discuss a new center that included Jerry Hunton, Washington County judge at the time.

Penn remembers Hunton saying, "This is going to take some leaders in our community to get this senior center off the ground, to get it built and have a center our seniors will be proud of."

The city already had purchased land on U.S. 62 Highway and city officials believed it would be a good place for a new senior center. Today, Farmington City Hall, Farmington Fire Department and the senior center sit on that 3.25 acres, purchased from Bonnie Phillips of Farmington.

The city created a building committee for the project, chaired by Penn. Other members of the committee were Norman Koehring, Betty Turner, Keith Marrs, Roy Hummell, Jim Ferguson, Marge Moon, Anetia Parsons, Alice Collins and Todd Ver Weire.

Hummel said the committee discussed back and forth about Farmington's future growth and the need for a new center.

"We pinched some pennies and had some good input," Hummel said, adding, "We crawled before we walked."

Hummel said many people were involved in making sure the project was a success, so many he was hesitant to call out any names because he didn't want to leave anyone out.

The city broke ground on the building Aug. 19, 1998. Construction cost $189,900. Farmington paid for the building with city funds and $40,000 from the Area Agency on Aging.

Penn said the city received about nine bids for the building. The lowest bid was much lower than the others and came from Neil Hefner with Hefner Construction.

He said he asked Hefner how he could build the center for such a low cost and recalls Hefner telling him the facility would be a "good filler" project for his crews and that he wanted to build it at cost because it was a senior center.

In addition to the Area Agency on Aging grant, equipment and furnishings also were donated to the center to help with the overall costs, Penn added.

Tina Batlle has served as center director two times. She first served 2009-2011, resigned for personal reasons and then returned as director in 2016.

She was able to go back as far as the year 2006-07 to see how the center has grown the past 10-12 years.

For the year, July 1, 2006-June 30,2007, the center served 179 seniors at the facility and served 48 home delivery clients. For that year, the center served 5,259 meals at the center and delivered 1,138 home meals.

For July 1, 2017-June 30, 2018, the Farmington Senior Center served 278 people and served 12,961 meals at the center. Farmington also provides meals for West Fork and Greenland. Last year it delivered 17,211 home meals to 187 clients in the three communities.

For 2018-19, the center's budget is $330,700.

Batlle said the Farmington center has had its "ups and downs" over the years. She said she believes attendance and participation began to grow when the center opened a new kitchen in 2011.

Another reason attendance has grown, she said, is because of the kindness and generosity of the seniors.

"They really make a difference," Batlle said. "People find it easy to fit in if they want to."

Penn said the senior center has far exceeded his expectations.

"It's given our senior community a place to go to have a nutritious meal," Penn said. "It's a dynamic venue for those people and is a social place."

In addition, he pointed out the building is used for many other groups and events, such as receptions, family reunions, meetings and anniversary celebrations.

"It's more like a community center now," Penn said. "As long as I'm around, we'll always be a big supporter of the center."

