LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Justice of the Peace Eva Madison talks to neighbors about a commercial development proposed near their residences on Bethel Blacktop Road, just outside the Farmington city limits. They are meeting in the garage of one of the houses across from the undeveloped property. About 25 people attended this meeting with Madison.

FARMINGTON -- Area residents opposed to a developer's plan to build and operate an indoor facility for basketball and baseball training on Bethel Blacktop Road are reaching out to Washington County Quorum Court members to ask them to vote against the plan.

Washington County Planning Board voted 4-1 to approve a conditional use permit for Elevate Elite Training Academy, located in the city of Farmington's planning area. This decision has been appealed by adjacent property owners to the Quorum Court.

Criteria for allowance of conditional uses under Sec. 11-200 of Washington County Code of Ordinances includes the following: (4) That the proposed use is compatible with the surround area. (5) That the establishment, maintenance, or operation of the conditional use will not be detrimental to or endanger the public health, safety, morals, comfort or general welfare. (6) That the conditional use will not be injurious to the use and enjoyment of other property in the surround area for the purposes already permitted, nor substantially diminish and impair property values within the surrounding area.

Residents approached Farmington City Council and Mayor Ernie Penn earlier this month, asking them to speak on their behalf against the proposal at the April 18 Quorum Court meeting.

Property owners also have been inviting justices of the peace to meet with them across from the property so they can show why they are opposed to a sports venue near their residences.

Elevate Elite Training Academy

Manuel and Clarice Whitmore submitted a request for a conditional use permit for a training academy to be located on about 2.25 acres in an area zoned agricultural and single-family residential (one unit per acre).

In all, the undeveloped land has 25 acres and is owned by David Johnson. The Whitmores have a contract to purchase 2.25 acres, pending approval of the conditional use permit.

Their plan is to install two buildings. One is a 12,000-square-foot building with two regulation size basketball courts for basketball training and weekend basketball tournaments. The second is an open, smaller building with 2,400 square feet for baseball training.

Manuel Whitmore said he and his wife have looked at many places trying to find a location for their academy. They believe the property on Bethel Blacktop works because it is a central location for youth in western and southwestern portions of Washington County.

Washington County needs a new facility like this so kids have a place to practice and train, Whitmore said. This region does not have enough facilities to accommodate kids who are involved in basketball and baseball, he added.

The plan is to have two tournaments a month from around mid-April to mid-July and the rest of the time, kids would come for training and practice sessions from 4-9 p.m. weekdays. In all, Whitmore said, there would be 15-20 youth at the facilities each hour during the week.

'Not The Right Fit'

Residents in the area said they are not opposed to a sports facility for kids but do not think the land on Bethel Blacktop is the right fit.

More than 25 residents recently met with Justice of Peace Eva Madison on the proposal.

"It just doesn't belong out here," Billy Carter told Madison. "It doesn't fit."

Residents said they oppose the facility because it is a commercial development in a rural and residential area. They do not think the academy will have enough parking and that it would increase traffic on Bethel Blacktop Road.

One neighbor, Dennis Ledbetter, said the 25 acres is an island surrounded by residences.

"They are putting an assembly occupancy in this residential area," Ledbetter said to Madison. "If this doesn't make it, they could put anything in there."

Another concern, residents said, was that if a commercial development was allowed on the two acres, then other commercial development would be allowed on the rest of the parcel.

Madison gave them some advice on speaking at the Quorum Court meeting and encouraged them to keep emailing justices about their objections to the development.

Planning Board Approves Permit

The Planning Board heard from people for and against the plan for about 45 minutes at its Feb. 14 meeting. Afterward, the Board approved the proposal without much discussion. Board member Joel Kelsy voted against the motion to approve.

In addition to the public comments at the meeting, the county Planning Department also received 27 comments about the conditional use request, 14 in favor and the rest opposed, according to Sita Nanthavong, county senior planner. A petition opposing the project had 143 signatures on it.

Nanthavong said the Planning Department did not make a recommendation on the project but decided to allow Planning Board members to make the decision because the request was so controversial.

Those who spoke in favor of the plan at the meeting included members of the Johnson family.

Shawn Johnson said the family has received many offers on the property but had rejected them for different reasons.

"This seems to be a very good project that would give back to the community, especially children," Johnson said.

Another man, who did not give his name at the meeting, said he has coached youth sports for 20 years.

"I understand all these people not wanting change but I have bad news for them," he said. "Change is coming. Change is coming. Whether you like it or not. You can have a youth facility built there or somebody is going to take that property and someone is going to build something there."

Tim Boudrey, who lives next door to the proposed development, said he's not opposed to a facility for kids, noting he is a personal trainer and gives hitting and pitching lessons.

"I love the idea," Boudrey said.

His concern was to make sure plans would meet parking needs and septic needs.

"I'm a developer. I understand people buy land and have rights with their land," Boudrey said. "I just want to make sure everything is done right, is above board and correct so we don't have problems down the road."

'Want To Be Good Neighbors'

Clarice Whitmore last week said she and her husband want to be good neighbors. They addressed parking concerns by agreeing to purchase more land to increase parking from 36 spaces to 66. They also have an agreement with Ayers Drywall Insulation to use the business parking lot for weekend tournaments. A shuttle would be used to get kids to the gym.

In a letter to Quroum Court members, Whitmore said the buildings will have pack lighting that shines down and reduces light pollution. They've also agreed to a privacy fence on one side to reduce lighting on that residence.

She said security is very important to them and her husband owns Safe Way Security Consulting with more than 18 years of experience.

Clarice Whitmore encouraged Quorum Court members to consider that Washington County "expands beyond the people who live on Bethel Blacktop and even Farmington."

Her letter to JPs includes an attached power point presentation that gives a summary of the project. The mission of the academy is to equip and train the next generation of elite athletes, the presentation said.

The presentation said the owners believe the academy will be successful in the future because the student population is growing in Farmington, Fayetteville, Prairie Grove, Lincoln and West Fork and because the disposable income in this region will be sufficient to sustain the facility.

The academy also will have a nonprofit arm, called Elevate United, to make services accessible regardless of economic condition.

