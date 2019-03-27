FAYETTEVILLE -- The body of a Prairie Grove man reported missing on Beaver Lake was found Friday in the water near where he was seen falling out of a boat.

Washington County Coroner Roger Morris confirmed Aaron James Loewer's body was found as search and rescue teams were in their fourth day of searching the lake near Point 12, off War Eagle Blacktop Road.

Capt. Ti Augustine with Washington County Sheriff's Office said a sonar-equipped boat spotted the body and divers found Loewer at 11:19 a.m. in about 23 feet of water. Augustine said the water termperature was 57 degrees.

Augustine said Loewer, 30, was fishing with a friend March 19 when he fell out of the boat but said the reason he fell isn't yet known. According to officials, Loewer was seen falling out of a boat and into the lake near Point 12, off War Eagle Blacktop Road. The incident was reported to the Sheriff's Office at 5:40 p.m. that day.

Augustine said Loewer's body was found not far from where he fell in the water.

"The visibility is zero when you get down below a couple of feet so really it's just diving and going by feel and there's all the obstacles they run into and it's just feeling around. It's a difficult operation for sure," Augustine said.

Kyle Curry, deputy director of Washington County emergency services, said search conditions were less than optimal for search and rescue personnel. The water temperature was around 55 degrees on the surface and 47 degrees a few feet down, Curry said.

Visibility under the surface was so limited the divers were physically sweeping the area being searched. Sonar-equipped boats were also being used in the search, Curry said.

Emergency personnel from Washington and Benton counties; the Nob Hill Fire Department; the Newton County, Mo., dive team; the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission; Central Emergency Medical Services; and the Red Cross all participated in the search and rescue effort.

Augustine said Loewer's body will be sent to the state Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy to determine cause of death.

