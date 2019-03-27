Thanks for the memories, Coach.

Life is not fair.

Strikes get called balls.

Citizens of the United States can be deprived of Constitutional rights with no opportunity to confront and cross-examine an accuser in the courtroom because a masked vigilante chooses to hide behind an anonymous letter.

The umpire is never expected to pick up a passed ball, which the catcher can't locate on a dropped strike-three and throw it to first, then call the runner "Out!" -- yet, that's probably how it feels to former Prairie Grove baseball coach Chris Mileham to have the school board decide to hold a spontaneous meeting and accept his resignation hours after it was tendered.

Sometimes those we think are supposed to serve as our advocate offer bad advice and we are told to throw a fastball down the middle when we should pitch around a hazard or at the very least call time-out to think for a moment.

Last week Prairie Grove hosted the third annual Jarren Sorters Memorial Baseball tournament as a fundraiser for the Play4Jarren Foundation to battle childhood cancer for the first time without Mileham as head coach.

Without Mileham's hands-on management and oversight, tournament fans were deprived of a unique ballpark experience meticulously crafted to provide a family-friendly event promoting baseball.

The gift Mileham generously presented to baseball fans attending Prairie Grove baseball games over the past three seasons must be recognized. There is value in intentionally creating atmosphere -- cooking hotdogs, hamburgers and occasionally steaks on site as a courtesy meal for each umpire, opponent, and of course, the hometown Tigers.

That simple gesture performed by volunteers recruited by Mileham never failed to create a buzz.

Hosting baseball games at Prairie Grove under Mileham's direction projected hospitality extended to every opponent regardless of the outcome on the professional baseball scoreboard Mileham procured, got installed and repainted to reflect Prairie Grove's proud tradition in baseball.

There are names on the scoreboard like former Tiger and Arkansas Razorback ace, Jalen Beeks, drafted by the Boston Red Sox, now pitching for Major League Baseball's Tampa Rays; and Ty Tice, who went to the University of Central Arkansas on a baseball scholarship before being drafted by the Toronto Bluejays. Tice remains in the Bluejays organization as a minor league pitcher.

Among quality teams recruited by Mileham to participate in the 2019 tournament was Jones, Okla., defending 3A State baseball champion in the Sooner State.

Jones High School Principal Mike Watkins and head football coach Dave Martin, who also serves as Jones athletic director, volunteered to man Prairie Grove's professional baseball scoreboard which must be manually updated during the Longhorns' 8-3 victory over Prairie Grove on Tuesday, March 19.

They told Prairie Grove athletic director Joey Sorters, "This is like a bucket list thing like Wrigley (Field) or Fenway (Park). We don't get to do this very often."

Baseball fans hunger for such a welcoming atmosphere achieved through Mileham's diligent fundraising and desire to showcase community -- that's why they are drawn to big league ballparks.

That camaraderie is sorely missed.

Thanks for the memories, Coach.

MARK HUMPHREY IS A SPORTS WRITER FOR THE ENTERPRISE-LEADER. THE OPINIONS ARE HIS OWN.

Sports on 03/27/2019