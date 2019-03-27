MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove Speech Pathologist Donna Sorters, mother of the late Jarren Sorters, spent spring break along with her husband, Prairie Grove athletic director Joey Sorters, running the third annual Jarren Sorters Memorial Baseball Tournament hosted by Prairie Grove. The tournament raised funds in the battle against childhood cancer, which Jarren Sorters battled until his passing Aug. 11, 2016. Jarren Sorters would have been a senior this year at Prairie Grove.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Jones, Okla. defeated Prairie Grove 8-3 on Tuesday, March 19 during the Jarren Sorters Memorial Baseball Tournament hosted by the Tigers over spring break.

Jones scored one run in the top of the first and another in the third to take a 2-0 lead.

Kaine Caswell began the bottom of the fourth with a leadoff double for Prairie Grove. Longhorn starter Jarren Maples struck out Jadin Higgins before yielding a single to Drew Cates. With runners at the corners, Kyle Fidler put the ball in play with a line drive. Caswell tagged up and scored while Cates distracted the infield, eventually getting tagged out at second.

Yet, the Tigers were on the board trailing 2-1.

Tiger pitches weren't well located in the top of the fifth. A leadoff walk was followed by a force out at first, then Jarren Maples was hit by a Prairie Grove pitch and Jones had two men on. When the Longhorns loaded the bases Prairie Grove interim coach Jed Davis changed pitchers, but the Tigers couldn't get out of the jam.

One run walked across, then two more came in off a Jones' single. Another run scored on a throw to second stretching the Longhorn lead to 6-1.

Josh Hyden fielded a ground ball tossing to third to get a force for the second out, then walked the next batter to load the bases again.

Kayden Carl whacked a 1-0 pitch driving in a pair of runs with a single and Jones led 8-0 thanks to a 6-run inning.

Prairie Grove tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh with Jadin Higgins' triple plating Sloan Smith, who reached on an error against a relief pitcher. Sophomore Jackson Sorters, younger brother of tournament namesake Jarren Sorters, sent a sacrifice fly deep into left field to bring home the Tigers' third run.

Prairie Grove got runners on with a walk by Caswell and Jadin Higgins' infield single made possible by an errant Jones' throw which brought the first baseman's foot off the bag.

The game ended on a fly-out with Jones beating the Tigers 8-3.

Jones' starter Jarren Maples went 6 innings allowing 1 run while striking out 10.

Jones coach Cody Tutwiler said he enjoyed bringing his team to Prairie Grove to compete in the tournament.

"Last year we went to Baton Rouge, La. This year we decided to come here and heard some good things. So, it's an opportunity for us to get away from Oklahoma, see some teams we normally don't see and I think it makes us better in the long run so that's why we do it," Tutwiler said.

Sports on 03/27/2019