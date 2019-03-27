PRAIRIE GROVE -- A hard tag applied by Prairie Grove's infield shut down drama that threatened to materialize with the bases loaded for Hampton in the fifth inning.

The Tigers prevailed 18-7 in spite of giving up 4 runs to the Bulldogs in the fifth. Hampton's leadoff hitter was struck by an errant pitch and the Bulldogs repeatedly loaded the bases.

Ethan Pennington walked on 4 straight balls and Trent Welch singled into center field.

That brought Prairie Grove interim coach Jed Davis out of the dugout. Relief pitcher Jake Watson responded to the pep talk by inducing a grounder and throwing home to catcher Couper Allen for the force-out.

The bases were still loaded for Ashton Rice, who hit into a fielder's choice with a run scoring while another force-out was recorded at third. Jackson Furr beat a throw to first to load the bases a third time.

Prairie Grove thought they had the next out, but the field umpire waved off the play, declaring, "I've got him safe, no tag," as Kyle Fidler's foot came off the bag to field a throw to first.

A run scored for Hampton closing the gap to 18-5.

Those consecutive infield singles loaded the bases for a fourth time in the inning.

Contact was made on a 1-2 pitch scoring a pair of runs, but the Tiger infield had enough catching Bearcat Jacob Lowry in a rundown between second and third and applying a hard tag that left the runner down for a few minutes after the game concluded.

Prairie Grove was led by Jadin Higgins (3-for-3, 3 RBIs) and Drew Cates (2-for-4, 2 RBIs). The Tigers smashed 11 hits.

Kyle Fidler started on the mound for the Tigers and went 4 innings. He gave up a pair of runs in the bottom of the third, one unearned because a throw was dropped at first. Mena's first run came on an RBI single, the second off a sacrifice bunt. Fidler scooped up a ground-ball and threw out a runner to end the inning.

In the top of the fourth Prairie Grove expanded its 8-2 lead by 4 runs.

Garrett Heltemes was hit by a pitch advancing on a sacrifice bunt by Kaine Caswell. Higgins struck out, but the pitch was dropped and he beat a throw to first to get aboard while Heltemes scored.

Following a fly out, Fidler slammed a single into right center to drive in another run as the Tigers upped their lead to 10-2. The play was set up by Heltemes stealing third on a called strike when he appeared close to being tagged.

For Hampton coach Brandon Austin the call loomed large, noting Prairie Grove scored 3 runs after what he thought was a third out.

"He tagged him on the knee before he reached base," Austin said.

Passed balls during the next two at-bats hurt Mena allowing Tiger runners to advance. A walk and an error by the Bearcats allowed 2 more runs and Prairie Grove led 12-2 at the end of the third inning.

Prairie Grove 5, Mena 2

Prairie Grove (4-3, 1-0) picked up its first win in the Jarren Sorters Memorial Baseball tournament three seasons into the event with a 5-2 win over Mena (2-6, 0-2) on Monday, March 18.

Prairie Grove scored in each of the first three innings, building a 4-0 lead. Mena scored 1 run in the bottom of the third and another in the fourth to cut the Tiger lead in half at 4-2. Prairie Grove added an insurance run in the top of the fifth.

Prairie Grove was led by Jadin Higgins with 3 hits and Kyle Fidler with 2.

Higgins earned the win throwing 4 innings and compiling 6 strike-outs. Will Luther pitched 1.2 innings with 3 strike-outs. Tiger pitching combined to limit the Bearcats to a 5-of-24 performance at the plate with 2 RBIs and 10 strike-outs. Prairie Grove allowed 9 walks, but committed no errors.

Mena junior Kyndon Schuller took the loss, throwing 6 innings and allowing 5 runs on 6 hits with 6 strike-outs against 2 walks.

