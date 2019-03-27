MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove senior Drew Cates swings the bat against Junction City during the Tigers' 4-0 win to cap off the third annual Jarren Sorters Memorial Baseball Tournament hosted by Prairie Grove. Jarren Sorters was Cates' best friend and Jarren would have been a senior this year at Prairie Grove. His parents, brother Jackson, teammates and classmates carry on his memory.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Sophomore Jackson Sorters, younger brother of Jarren Sorters, who would have been a senior this year; rose to the occasion honoring his brother's memory.

Jackson capped the third annual Jarren Sorters Memorial Baseball Tournament with a fine performance as the Tigers defeated Junction City, 4-0, in the tourney final last Wednesday, March 20.

Following a scoreless first inning against Junction City, Couper Allen's sacrifice fly scored a run with two outs. Jackson Sorters was up next bashing an RBI single to give the Tigers an insurance run and 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Jadin Higgins led off by doubling into deep right field. Drew Cates, who was Jarren Sorters' best friend, banged out a sacrifice fly advancing Higgins to third. He scored on a passed ball with Kyle Fidler in the batter's box.

The Tigers added another run in the fourth. Sloan Smith beat a throw to first, then went to second on a passed ball with Allen batting, and scored on a dropped strike three with Allen forcing the Dragons to throw him out at first.

Jackson capped the third annual Jarren Sorters Memorial Baseball Tournament with a fine performance as the Tigers defeated Junction City, 4-0, in the tourney final last Wednesday, March 20.

Prairie Grove sophomore Jackson Sorters pitched the final two innings of Prairie Grove's 4-0 victory over Junction City Wednesday, March 21 to wrap up the third annual Jarren Sorters Memorial Baseball Tournament in memory of Jackson's older brother, Jarren, who would have been a senior at Prairie Grove this school year. Jackson allowed no runs on 2 hits with one walk and striking out 4 batters to earn the save.

Sports on 03/27/2019