PRAIRIE GROVE -- Sophomore Jackson Sorters, younger brother of Jarren Sorters, who would have been a senior this year; rose to the occasion honoring his brother's memory.
Jackson capped the third annual Jarren Sorters Memorial Baseball Tournament with a fine performance as the Tigers defeated Junction City, 4-0, in the tourney final last Wednesday, March 20.
Following a scoreless first inning against Junction City, Couper Allen's sacrifice fly scored a run with two outs. Jackson Sorters was up next bashing an RBI single to give the Tigers an insurance run and 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the third, Jadin Higgins led off by doubling into deep right field. Drew Cates, who was Jarren Sorters' best friend, banged out a sacrifice fly advancing Higgins to third. He scored on a passed ball with Kyle Fidler in the batter's box.
The Tigers added another run in the fourth. Sloan Smith beat a throw to first, then went to second on a passed ball with Allen batting, and scored on a dropped strike three with Allen forcing the Dragons to throw him out at first.
Prairie Grove sophomore Jackson Sorters pitched the final two innings of Prairie Grove's 4-0 victory over Junction City Wednesday, March 21 to wrap up the third annual Jarren Sorters Memorial Baseball Tournament in memory of Jackson's older brother, Jarren, who would have been a senior at Prairie Grove this school year. Jackson allowed no runs on 2 hits with one walk and striking out 4 batters to earn the save.
Sports on 03/27/2019
Print Headline: Uplifting End To Bittersweet Tournament