Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Record Religion Community Special Sections Photos Contact Spring Player of Week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Uplifting End To Bittersweet Tournament by Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER | March 27, 2019 at 11:09 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove senior Drew Cates swings the bat against Junction City during the Tigers' 4-0 win to cap off the third annual Jarren Sorters Memorial Baseball Tournament hosted by Prairie Grove. Jarren Sorters was Cates' best friend and Jarren would have been a senior this year at Prairie Grove. His parents, brother Jackson, teammates and classmates carry on his memory.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Sophomore Jackson Sorters, younger brother of Jarren Sorters, who would have been a senior this year; rose to the occasion honoring his brother's memory.

Jackson capped the third annual Jarren Sorters Memorial Baseball Tournament with a fine performance as the Tigers defeated Junction City, 4-0, in the tourney final last Wednesday, March 20.

Following a scoreless first inning against Junction City, Couper Allen's sacrifice fly scored a run with two outs. Jackson Sorters was up next bashing an RBI single to give the Tigers an insurance run and 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Jadin Higgins led off by doubling into deep right field. Drew Cates, who was Jarren Sorters' best friend, banged out a sacrifice fly advancing Higgins to third. He scored on a passed ball with Kyle Fidler in the batter's box.

The Tigers added another run in the fourth. Sloan Smith beat a throw to first, then went to second on a passed ball with Allen batting, and scored on a dropped strike three with Allen forcing the Dragons to throw him out at first.

Jackson capped the third annual Jarren Sorters Memorial Baseball Tournament with a fine performance as the Tigers defeated Junction City, 4-0, in the tourney final last Wednesday, March 20.

Prairie Grove sophomore Jackson Sorters pitched the final two innings of Prairie Grove's 4-0 victory over Junction City Wednesday, March 21 to wrap up the third annual Jarren Sorters Memorial Baseball Tournament in memory of Jackson's older brother, Jarren, who would have been a senior at Prairie Grove this school year. Jackson allowed no runs on 2 hits with one walk and striking out 4 batters to earn the save.

Sports on 03/27/2019

Print Headline: Uplifting End To Bittersweet Tournament

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT