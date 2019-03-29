Prairie Grove Assistant Superintendent Allen Williams is one of four candidates who will be interviewed for the position of superintendent of Siloam Springs School District, according to a news release from Siloam Springs school administration.

Siloam Springs School Board members selected four candidates to be interviewed for the top position during a special meeting Tuesday.

The finalists, chosen from a field of 15 applicants, are Williams, who is assistant superintendent of finance for Prairie Grove; Jody Wiggins, assistant superintendent of Siloam Springs Schools; Andy Ashley, superintendent of Cedar Ridge Schools; and Wayne Fawcett, superintendent of Paris Schools.

The school board is scheduled to interview the final candidates during a series of special board meetings April 1 - 4.

Williams on Thursday said he applied for the position because he has great respect for the Siloam Springs School District, Superintendent Ken Ramey and the job that the school staff does.

"Siloam Springs is a good district and that's the main reason I'm interested in it," Williams said. "It's a strong district. I like this area of the state and have enjoyed living in this area."

Williams said he is scheduled to interview with Siloam Springs School Board on Wednesday (April 3). He said he preferred not to comment further during the interview process.

The search for a new Siloam Springs superintendent began after current Superintendent Ken Ramey announced in January that he would be retiring at the end of the school year. Ramey has had a 52-year career in education and has served as superintendent of the Siloam Springs School District since 2001.

School board members decided on a timeline for hiring a new superintendent at a work session on Jan. 15 and accepted applications through Feb. 8.

Ramey said he worked to vet each candidate's application and ranked the candidates as tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3. However, he said school board members have been reviewing application packets on their own and reached their own conclusions. The board met for two hours in executive session before deciding who would be interviewed.

The news release issued from the school district provides a short summary of each of the four final candidates for the position.

Williams is currently serving as assistant superintendent of finance in Prairie Grove schools. He has spent 21 of his 33 years in education with Springdale and Prairie Grove school districts. Williams is also the former chief financial officer of Springdale schools and has worked in the Vilonia School District as assistant superintendent and in Springdale High School as principal. He is a former math and chemistry teacher.

Williams was named school superintendent for Prairie Grove in June 2010 but was moved to an assistant superintendent's position last summer after the school board held several special meetings over a two-week period, going into executive session each time, according to stories from the Enterprise-Leader.

Board members did not release any information about the change, saying the decision was a personnel issue. The board last summer named Prairie Grove Middle School Principal Reba Holmes as interim superintendent. Holmes now is school superintendent and has a contract that goes through June 30, 2020.

Wiggins has been employed by the Siloam Springs School District for 17 years and has held his current position for 6 1/2 years. His job responsibilities include Federal programs coordinator, overseeing classified employees and supervisors, facilities and day-to-day operations. He came to Siloam Springs from Lincoln High School where he was high school principal. He is a former math teacher and coach, the release states.

Ashley has served as superintendent of Cedar Ridge School District, located in Newark in eastern Arkansas, since 2015, the release states. He received his doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Arkansas in 2018. He has also served as an administrator for 15 years in Lonoke, Vilonia and Cedar Ridge.

Fawcett is currently serving as superintendent of Paris Schools, a position he has held for seven years, according to the news release. He has a total of 13 years of experience as a superintendent in three districts in Arkansas. He has served eight years as high school principal in Marion and overall he has 35 years of experience in education. He received his doctorate from Harding University in 2017.

Janelle Jessen with Siloam Springs Herald-Leader contributed to this report.

