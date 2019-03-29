Lincoln's Sena Lund (from left), Farmington's Alexi Roach or Prairie Grove's Jackson Sorters have been nominated for Spring Sports Player of the Week.

Lincoln sophomore Sena Lund has been embraced by teammates since relocating from Alaska last June. The 5-9 forward was nominated by Lincoln Girls soccer coach Austin Lewis for Athlete of the Week. Sena scored 2 goals versus Eureka Springs to help the Lady Wolves achieve a milestone in winning their first conference game, 2-1, on the road at Eureka Springs Thursday.

Farmington senior Alexi Roach won the triple jump during the Tiger Relays at Bentonville. A two-sport athlete, she signed a letter of intent to play women’s college basketball with Evangel College, in Springfield, Mo., last fall.

Prairie Grove sophomore Jackson Sorters pitched the final two innings of Prairie Grove’s 4-0 victory over Junction City Wednesday, March 21, to wrap up the third annual Jarren Sorters Memorial Baseball Tournament in memory of Jackson’s older brother, Jarren, who would have been a senior at Prairie Grove this school year. Jackson allowed no runs on 2 hits with one walk and striking out 4 batters to earn the save.