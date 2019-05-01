PRAIRIE GROVE -- A proposal to refinance a 2014 school bond issue could save Prairie Grove School District almost $500,000 in interest payments the first year, according to the district's financial advisors, First Security-Beardsley.

The school board voted at its April 16 meeting to apply for a permit from the Arkansas Department of Education to issue $14,495,000 in refunding bonds and to authorize school Superintendent Reba Holmes to accept or reject the best bid submitted in selling the bonds.

Dan Lovelady with First Security-Beardsley on Friday said the school would refinance its May 1, 2014, bond issue, with an estimated savings of $552,292 over the life of the issue. Of this estimate, the school should save $493,969 in interest payments the first year, by February 2020.

"The district will realize the majority of the savings in year one," Lovelady said.

Lovelady said the current bond issue has an average interest rate of 3.64%. If interest rates hold true, the school should be able to issue refunding bonds at an average interest rate of 3.14%.

The firm plans to sell the bonds on May 14.

Lovelady said First Security-Beardsley recommended the bond issue because of the downturn in interest rates.

General News on 05/01/2019