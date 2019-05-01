LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Members of the committee planning the 2019 Cane Hill Harvest Festival (not in order) are Misty Vaughn, Bonnie Haegeli, Caylan Hudgens, Joann Mahaffey, Curtis Moore, Betty Colburn, Elaine Reed, Tom Reed and Jim Lewis, chairman. The committee is hoping others will join them.

CANE HILL -- The committee that plans the annual Cane Hill Harvest Festival is looking for new people to become involved this year and especially is hoping for youger volunteers.

"We want to gather young and old," said Jim Lewis, who is taking over as committee chairman. "We want the wisdom of our seniors and to be able to move forward with some younger people."

Meeting Dates* 6 p.m., May 9 6 p.m., June 6 6 p.m., July 11 6 p.m., Aug. 1 6 p.m., Sept. 5 *Meetings held at Cane Hill College

Lewis said the festival is run by volunteers and these volunteers are the ones who have kept the Cane Hill experience alive for many years. Some of these volunteers are in their 80s and it's time, Lewis said, for a new group of leaders and volunteers to step forward to continue the Cane Hill legacy.

The 33rd annual festival will be held Sept. 21-22 on the grounds of Historic Cane Hill College. The event draws crowds from the region, including visitors from Oklahoma and Missouri. For many, though, the Cane Hill Harvest Festival is a time to return home to see friends and family.

Festival events include the country breakfast, educational programs, live music, a Sunday church service, sorghum production demonstration, vendors, children's play area and the Morrow tractor show.

Lewis said he wants to extend the invitation to anyone living in the broader Cane Hill area to join the committee and help plan this year's festival. The committee meets monthly.

The next meeting will be 6 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at Cane Hill College.

"This is for anyone who has an interest in history or community service," Lewis said. "The festival is the one time we all come together. This is local and it's a good cause."

Volunteers are needed in all areas, including some to help cook the sorghum and make lye soap during the two-day festival and others to help with the country breakfast. Lewis said he would help any new people find a place to fit their interests.

Those who cannot make it to committee meetings are welcome to volunteer to help out during the festival weekend, Lewis said. In the past, about 40 people have worked in different areas to make the festival a successful event.

Bonnie Haegeli, Betty Colburn and Elaine Reed have served on the planning committee since the first festival in 1968. Colburn said the community started the festival to raise money to keep the old college building from falling down.

Reed said younger people are needed on the committee "because we're getting old."

Coburn, who is 89 years old, said the older members are still interested in helping but do not have the energy like they did when they were younger.

Vaughn, 41, has been volunteering for about 10 years and this year will be in charge of registering vendors for the festival. She points out that for the festival to be able to continue, the committee needs younger people who can learn from the older ones still serving.

With some younger people already committed this year, ages on the committee range from one person who is 29 years old up to 89. About 12 people showed up at the first meeting in March and as far as Lewis is concerned, "the more the merrier."

As chairman, Lewis said his goal is for everyone volunteering to have a good time.

"We all realize it will be work but I want everyone to enjoy it," Lewis said.

For more information, go to the Cane Hill website, historiccanehill.com and go to the link for Events & Facility Rentals. To find out more about serving on the committee, call Jim Lewis, 824-2475.

