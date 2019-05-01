FARMINGTON -- Farmington Planning Commission voted 5-1 last week to approve a request to rezone property from R-2, single family residential, to MF-2, multiple family 2.

The request now goes before Farmington City Council.

Ralph Siebert of Springdale with Siebert Inc., presented the request. He owns other duplexes in the same area and said he wanted to build one duplex on this property.

Planning commission member Chad Ball voted against the request, saying he considered it spot zoning because the rest of the property in the area is R-2. Ball said he also was concerned about flooding because of the creek behind the property.

Melissa McCarville, city business manager, explained to Ball that the city changed its zoning ordinance several years ago to prohibit multi-family developments in an R-2 zone. R-2 now only allows single family residences.

The existing duplexes were built on R-2 lots when those were allowed in that zone, McCarville said. Now, they are considered pre-existing, non-conforming uses. She noted the city probably should have changed the zoning for those lots at the time.

McCarville said the parcel is in a floodplain and the developer will have to apply for a floodplain development permit.

Commissioner Judy Horne had some questions about drainage but said she supported the rezoning request.

"As far as the use, there are duplexes there and have been there forever," Horne said.

In other action, the commission approved conditional use permits for two fireworks stands for the July 4 holiday. The city allows the sale of fireworks from June 21 to July 7.

Meramec Specialty received a permit to sell fireworks at 380 W. Main St., and Hale Fireworks received a permit for a stand at 120 N. Holland.

