Abigail Freeman, a local historian, reads some of the history of Prairie Grove during a Pop-Up Museum held April 13 at the Prairie Grove Town Center. The Prairie Grove Historical Society sponsored the museum and planned to have a walking history tour of downtown Prairie Grove. However, it was a rainy day so a virtual tour was held as different volunteers read the history of buildings in the downtown area with photos in the background.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The new Prairie Grove Historical Society recently held its first event, a pop-up museum telling about the community's historic downtown through a virtual walking tour and many old photos and artifacts.

The pop-up museum was held in the Prairie Grove Town Center on April 13.

In addition to historical information about Prairie Grove, other organizations also set up information tables. Rogers Historical Museum, the Arkansas Country Doctor Museum, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History and the University of Arkansas Museum provided information from their facilities.

Other historical information came from Prairie Grove Telephone Co., and Prairie Grove Methodist Church.

The historical society meets every other Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Town Center. Anyone interested in being a part of it is welcome to attend meetings. The next one will be Tuesday, May 14.

General News on 05/01/2019