Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS Odessa Stanley (Lady Wolves 14) moves the ball away from Decatur's Lizzie Haisman during the first half of the Decatur-Lincoln soccer match at Bulldog Stadium in Decatur April 25.

DECATUR -- Lincoln (4-7, 4-2) secured its first-ever state tournament bid in girls soccer with a solid 4-0 road win at Decatur Thursday.

"It's pretty fun," said first-year head coach Austin Lewis, who wasn't sure what to expect when he took over the program from Emilianne Slammons.

"I didn't know what to expect at first, never being a head coach and never coached girls before. These girls make it fun."

The biggest curveball for Lewis is trying to understand all the rules of soccer. He leans on boys head coach Paul Crouch, a willing teacher ready to impart soccer knowledge to anyone associated with the Lincoln program eager to listen.

"The biggest difficulty is learning the game of soccer. I learned a lot from Coach Crouch," Lewis said. "Some things you can exploit. I'm trying to teach these girls the game of soccer."

Lewis, who has drawn praise this past fall from Lincoln head football coach Don Harrison, for his work improving the varsity football defense, has become something of a tactician.

He sort of got baptized under fire noting the Lady Wolves played bigger schools going 0-5 before getting into conference play.

"We played 6A and 5A schools. We had a good nonconference schedule," Lewis said. "It definitely helped us out in conference play."

Since then Lincoln has gone 4-2 in conference in its first season playing varsity girls soccer. Last year, Lincoln played a junior varsity schedule and did not compete for a conference title.

"We've had some playmakers come out this year," Lewis said. "Sena Lund, a transfer from Alaska, and Sophie Schroeder, she couldn't be here tonight. She gives us fire out on the field. She's a foreign-exchange student from Luxembourg. She brings positivity. She's always upbeat and energized making everybody better."

The Lady Wolves scored three first half goals at Decatur to take charge of the match with a 3-0 lead.

"Tania Ortiz took a ricochet and poked it in there," Lewis said.

Lincoln's second goal was made by Arianna Ortiz.

"Ari was the backside on a corner kick. It leaked through and she poked it in," Lewis said.

The Lady Wolves' third goal of the first half came on an assist by Abby Goldman executing a corner kick that Odessa Stanley capitalized on to score.

Playing against the wind in the second half, Lincoln was limited to one goal by Samantha Salazar.

Lincoln will find it out who its first-round opponent will be this week. State tournament play is scheduled for Tuesday, May 9.

Sports on 05/01/2019