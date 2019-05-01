FAYETTEVILLE -- A Prairie Grove man pleaded not guilty Friday to a capital murder charge in connection with the death of his 2-week-old son.

Mark Weldon Lewis, 40, of 203 S. Baggett St., Apt. 6, in Prairie Grove was arrested March 29. He's being held on $500,000 bond at the Washington County Detention Center.

The body of Jessie Kenneth Lewis was found in the apartment by his mother, Angela Lewis, and his grandmother, Wanda McCain, on March 28. Police said Angela Lewis, 36, had been in a local hospital since March 21 being treated for complications from childbirth.

The infant was on a living room couch, according to a police report. The Washington County coroner noted possible injury to the baby's skull and a body temperature of 72.5 degrees, the same as the room temperature.

Mark Lewis was arrested in Farmington on a warrant for failure to appear. Angela Lewis checked herself out of the hospital when she learned Mark Lewis had been arrested.

Mark Lewis was interviewed in the jail and told police he had been caring for the baby alone.

Lewis told police the baby was lying on the couch when Lewis became frustrated and punched the baby on the head. The infant hadn't been sick nor was he crying, according to the report.

Lewis said he then packed some clothes, locked the apartment, threw away the key and left, according to the report.

Capital murder, if convicted, is punishable by either life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

Lewis was given a July 11 court date before Washington County Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor.

