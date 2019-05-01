LINCOLN -- Paul Crouch made a promise to Rogelio Cardenas to do everything he could to help him have a varsity team in Lincoln by his senior year.

Cardenas has been there since day one when Crouch pioneered Lincoln soccer by starting an after-school program. Crouch began with 67 kids coming out in the fall of 2013. The next year 68 participated in the spring of 2014. The sport continued to grow with numbers up to 97 in the fall of 2014 and 103 in the spring of 2015 with an increase to 150 last year.

Cardenas has done more than merely play as Crouch described the scope of his participation, "Do everything it takes to run a soccer program for over a hundred kids."

Cardenas has refereed hundreds of youth games, coached teams, helped Crouch assemble goals and fix nets and paint lines.

Their shared dream became a reality through hours of labor and dedication.

"There's a lot of work to get it going and he was in there doing the dirty work with me from the beginning, building it up," Crouch said. "Here we are, you couldn't ask for a better team captain and a leader for our team and a better role model for these younger guys, even the little kids around here, the ball boys, who want to be a part of this program one day."

Last season Lincoln recorded the school's first official victory in boys soccer with a 2-0 win over border rival Westville, Okla., on Monday, April 9, 2018.

Cardenas isn't taking anything for granted.

"I just thank God for every day and everything he gave us. It took a lot from him to get us where we are now. The last five years have been a struggle, but we've managed to keep up with it and put our best every single day to get where we are now," Cardenas said. "It just means a lot now knowing that there's a future for the youth soccer team. I didn't just do this for me, I did this for the future of all the Lincoln kids, as well. And now, they have something to grow upon past the 14-15 youth level and hopefully they take this farther than I did. So, I just really appreciate everything God's given me every single day for the last five years."

Cardenas relishes getting to work with the team every day and seeing their character develop through the sport of soccer. "It hits me every time when a team can grow that bond and seeing what they put into it and get out of it."

"All of the 80 minutes on the field and all of the minutes off of the field are just precious to me. Everything that comes out of it is what gets to me. This is a great group of kids that I wouldn't want to trade for anything. Hopefully, we go very far this season, since it's my last one to make it count."

Cardenas plans to attend college and major in International Business, fully intending to take advantage of being bilingual, not only speaking, but also reading and writing both Spanish and English with the capacity to translate from one language to the other.

His faith fixates on what he describes as invoking a divine influence to guide, not only the Lincoln boys soccer team, but all of his classmates within the Lincoln High School Class of 2019, which will soon graduate.

"Something that I would be grateful for or a blessing I just say, keep God watching us," Cardenas said. "I think that's the best thing and strive every day for him to be there and show us the way and just stay positive through it all and just have faith in him and eventually it will pay off and it's going to be worth it."

The Wolves are already experiencing the fruits of faithfulness and diligence in organizing and establishing a soccer program at Lincoln. They came into Monday's home regular season finale against Lead Hill with an opportunity to play their way into the state playoffs.

The best is yet to come.

