Barbara Allaire Brown

Barbara Allaire Brown, 83, went to be with the Lord on April 28, 2019. She was born in Olton, Texas, on May 9, 1935, to Burnice Kell and Melba Louva Shaw Thruston.

From 1937 to 1939, they lived in California, but returned to Texas and lived in Olton, Levelland, and Plainview. She graduated from Plainview High School in 1953, received her Bachelor of Science degree at Texas Technological College in 1957 and her Master of Education from Texas Tech University in 1970. She married Air Force Lt. Ivan O. Brown on May 20, 1956, and they lived in Lubbock, Texas; Charleston, S.C.; Azores, Portugal; Tacoma, Wash.; and Altus, Okla., before moving to Prairie Grove, Ark., in 1974. She taught school for 27 years, the last 24 at Farmington, Ark. She moved to Springfield, Mo., in 2012.

She was an active member of Prairie Grove Christian Church, Prairie Grove Woman's Study Club, GFWC Prairie Grove Woman's Club, volunteered at Life Ministries, and worked with a reading program at Farmington Elementary Schools after retiring in 1999.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan and parents Kellie and Melba Thruston.

Survivors are one sister, Patricia Smathers and husband James of Lufkin, Texas; one brother, James Thruston of Dallas, Texas; four children, Juanita Smith and husband Rick of Austin, Texas, Cynthia Brown of Monroe, La., Rodney Brown and wife Amy of Nixa, Mo., and Randy Brown and wife Kathy of Belton, Texas; grandchildren, Erika Czarnocki and husband Brandon of Round Rock, Texas, Jason Smith and wife Tiffany of Liberty Hill, Texas, Jeff Brown and wife Jessica of Burbank, Calif., Matt Brown and wife Sam of Springfield, Mo., Stephen Brown of Springfield, Brittany Douglas of Temple, Texas, and Spencer Brown of Temple; great-grandchildren, Nico Marie and Pamela Lynn (Plynn) of Liberty Hill,, Bella of Temple and Link of Springfield.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Prairie Grove Christian Church. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Vance Eubanks officiating. Burial will be in the Prairie Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Prairie Grove Christian Church Building Fund, 611 Wayne Villines Road, Prairie Grove, AR 72753, or to a charity of your choice.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Leonard Riley Frederick

Leonard Riley Frederick, 82, of Lincoln, Ark., passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at his home.

He was born May 4, 1936, in Prairie Grove, Ark., the son of Jeff and Lula (Cate) Frederick. He previously owned and operated Frederick's One Stop in Prairie Grove and was a member of the Round Table Liars Club of Frederick's One Stop.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Helen Abbott; and one stepdaughter, Melissa Reed.

Survivors include his wife, JoAnn Frederick; two daughters, Tonya Nations and Shawn Flynt; one son, Carl Dryer and wife Kathy; two sisters, Irene Dougan and Edna Martin; eight grandchildren, Mike Robbins, Amber Addington, Chris Flynt, Ashley Lightner, Chynna Bottoms, Jamie Dryer, Ty Dryer and Kyle Dryer; 27 great grandchildren; and his loving dog, Riley.

Funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Center Street Church of Christ in Fayetteville, Ark. Burial was in the Prairie Grove Cemetery, snf no graveside service was held.

An online guest book is available at www.luginbuel.com.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Theresa Marie Nakanishi

Theresa Marie Nakanishi, 86, of Farmington, Ark., passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Fayetteville, Ark., surrounded by family and friends. She was born Jan. 4, 1933, in Putnam, Conn., to Nazaire and Sousanne (Grimshaw) Bougie.

She attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Tontitown, Ark., and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She proudly served in the United States Army -- Women's Army Corps (WAC) before becoming a devoted homemaker to her family. She enjoyed sharing stories of her travels and time in the Army with her family and friends. She had a passion for sports and was an athlete, coach and an adoring fan of the Cowboys, Yankees, Braves and Razorbacks. A "colorful" personality, she never shied away from good laughs and salty jokes.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joan Vandale; and her brother, Robert "Butch" Bougie.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Koei Nakanishi; two sons, Mark Nakanishi and his wife Lori of Centerville, Ohio, and Daniel Nakanishi of Conway, Ark.; her granddaughter, Katrina McQuay and her husband Mathew of North Little Rock, Ark.; and two sisters, Brenda Blain and Debbie Bougie of Connecticut.

A Rosary Service is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Moore's Chapel in Fayetteville with a visitation to follow from 5:30 p.m.--7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Tontitown. A military funeral honors ceremony at Fayetteville National Cemetery, under the direction of Moore's Chapel, will immediately follow at 1 p.m.

Tributes and donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, by phone, 1-800-272-3900 or online, alz.org.

To sign the online guest book, visit www.mooresfuneralchapel.com.

