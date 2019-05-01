A Farmington resident, Kevin Osnes, has been selected as Command Sergeant Major (CSM) for 777th ASB Camp Robinson in North Little Rock.

Osnes is a 1985 graduate of Farmington High School and graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1996 with a Bachelor of Science degree in education. He is married to Candra Osnes. They have a daughter Kaylin and two sons, Gavin and Jarred.

Osnes began his military career on Dec. 13, 1985, with SVC Battery, 2nd Battalion, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, of Lincoln. He attended basic training at Ft. Sill, Okla., as a member of Delta Company 3rd Cannon Training Battalion, where he was selected as Distinguished Honor Graduate and received the Sergeant Major's Award. He has served in every NCO Leadership position with the Army National Guard, from Squad Leader to First Sergeant, before being promoted to Sergeant Major on Aug. 24, 2015.

He was assigned as the Senior HR NCO, 142d Field Artillery Brigade in November 2006 and deployed to Tikrit, Iraq, shortly after. Osnes was then assigned to F Battery, TAB, 142d Field Artillery Brigade where he served as 1SG. Throughout his career, he has served in a variety of other assignments, including Brigade Operations Sergeant Major for 87th Troop Command, Camp Robinson, North Little Rock, Ark., G1 Sergeant Major for the State of Arkansas. SGM Osnes is currently the 77th Theater Aviation Brigades Operations Sergeant Major.

Osnes, a 2015 graduate of the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy, has received the following awards and decorations: Meritorious Service Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters; Army Commendation Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters; Army Achievement Medal with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters; Army Good Conduct Medal; Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal with 3 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters; National Defense Service Medal; Iraqi Campaign Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Armed Forces Service Medal with Mobilization device; Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon with Numeral 4; Army Service Ribbon; Arkansas Federal Service Ribbon; Arkansas Service Ribbon; Arkansas Emergency Service Ribbon; Arkansas Recruiting Ribbon. He received the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara in February 2008.

