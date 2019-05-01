PRAIRIE GROVE --Kids in fifth-eighth grades can apply to be a part of the first Prairie Grove Police Youth Academy.

The police department is accepting applications through May 14, and applications must include two recommendations and a statement or short essay from the students on why they are interested in attending the academy this summer.

The free, one-week academy will be held 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 17-21. For the first year, the department will accept about 25 students.

Police Chief Chris Workman said the academy is open to youth in the area but Prairie Grove kids would receive preference.

Workman said his son attended Fayetteville's police academy last summer. When school resource officer Lt. David Faulk approached him with the same idea for Prairie Grove, Workman said he was all for it.

Workman said the department's two school resource officers will be with the students that week.

The department is still working on the itinerary. Each day will probably start with physical training and then the kids will have presentations from rescue organizations that may include Prairie Grove Fire Department, Central EMS, the bomb squad and a canine unit.

Workman said officers will show the attendees how the department works an accident scene and may set up a crime scene. The week will include lots of hands-on activities.

The last day, the academy will host a graduation ceremony and then a reward trip.

"This is just another community outreach by the police department," Workman said. "As far as I know, there's not another small police department doing this."

He said the camp will give kids something new to do for a week this summer and introduce them to different careers in the first responder field.

