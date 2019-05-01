MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/The Farmington softball team shows off their newly-won District 4A-1 championship trophy following a 10-6 come-from-behind win over Gravette on Friday at Gentry. The win assured the Lady Cardinals of a No. 1 seed during this week's 4A North Regional, which they host.

GENTRY -- Falling behind 1-2 in the count, Farmington sophomore Shayley Treat determined in her heart to get a piece of the action and deliverd in a big way.

Treat's grand slam home run capped a furious Farmington rally after they went into the sixth trailing 6-2 enabling the Lady Cardinals to claim their first 4A-1 District tournament crown since leaving the league for the 5A West after the 2014 season.

"I went up confidently and when I got two strikes on me, I told myself, 'I'm going to do something to put this ball in play and help my team,'" Treat said. "When I swung the first thing that came to mind was Coach Osnes telling me not to swing at a high pitch. After I hit it, I thought that felt very good. Then I saw it go over the trees and I was very happy."

Farmington fans exploded with joy.

Gravette coach Taos Jones pulled starter Cally Kildow, who took the loss.

Both teams got into trouble with bases loaded situations walking in runs.

Farmington took a 2-1 lead into the fifth when things took a downturn and Gravette (16-6) scored five runs to take a 6-2 lead. Caldow doubled and scored with Lexi Gerner batting to start a Lady Lion rally and tie the score at 2-2. The Lady Cardinals allowed two more runs to walk in with the bases loaded.

Gravette's Meghan Woodmancy made contact with the ball going off an infielder's glove allowing one run to score. Farmington compounded the play with a throwing error giving up a second run.

Suddenly the Lady Cardinals (19-2) found themselves down 6-2. They couldn't answer in their half of the fifth, but got it going in the sixth.

Treat opened the sixth with a stand-up double scoring on Paige Anderson's RBI single. With one out, Eliana Marano and Alyssa Reed produced RBI singles. Gravette got a force-out at second leaving two runners on. Reed walked as did Remington Adams bringing in the tying run.

When Treat came up a second time in the inning she crushed a grand slam staking Farmington out to a 10-6 lead.

Farmington starter McKenzi Bogan retired the Lady Lions in order in the top of the seventh to wrap up the win for Farmington.

"First and foremost, McKenzi Bogan pitched a great ball game. She made one mistake and left it up there in the zone and the girl hit it out for a home run. That's a quality ball team with a good coach," Osnes said. "We were very, very stagnant when we fell behind 2-5. Then we started hitting more patiently. Shayley Treat hit her first career home run tonight. The girls have been hitting up and down the lineup. Those are the fun ones to coach. They need to have fun. They have been very good in practice. It was a complete, total team win tonight."

Reed was 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for Farmington, and Marano was 2-for-2 with a stolen base.

Bailey Elmore homered for Gravette, and Kildow was 2-for-4 with a double.

Osnes celebrated winning the district tournament with his daughter, senior Madison Osnes, as manager.

"It's sweet. She's been around this program for 18 years. She played as a freshman. Then she hurt her knee again. It's one of those situations where we told her, 'you got to be able to walk when you're 50 years old," Osnes said. "It's like having another coach on the staff with all the things she does. I'm pleased knowing I'm going to see her every afternoon at 1:30."

The Lady Cardinals play tourney host this week. Farmington opens Regional play Thursday at 10 a.m. against Dardanelle.

