PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove teachers received a $1,200 bonus in December and for the 2019-20 year, they will receive a $500 salary raise.

Prairie Grove School Board approved the increase for certified staff at its April 16 meeting and also added two years to the salary step schedule for certified staff.

The increases are among several changes made to the salary schedule for all certified and classified staff for the next school year. As part of the salary proposal, school board members received information on how the changes compare to other smaller school districts in Northwest Arkansas.

The certified salary increase means a beginning teacher at Prairie Grove with a bachelor's degree and no experience will receive an annual salary of $40,000. The new licensed salary schedule now goes through 30 years, so a teacher with a bachelor of science degree in education with 30 years of experience will earn $54,003.

A comparison of average starting teacher salaries for 2018-19 shows Farmington's salary is $41,200 for a first-year teacher; Pea Ridge, $40,000; Lincoln, $36,000; Huntsville, $36,565.

For classified staff, nurses will receive a 3% raise and two more steps will be added to the salary schedule, from 20 to 22 steps. A registered nurse will earn $22.98 per hour and a licensed practical nurse will earn $16.83 for 2019-20. This compares to Farmington's rate of $28.79 per hour for a registered nurse and $19.94 for an LPN. Lincoln pays $23.68 for an RN.

Paraprofessionals will receive a 3.9% increase from $11.05 per hour to $11.50 per hour for an annual salary of $14,893. This compares to $15,514 for Farmington, $14,557 in Lincoln and $17,840 in Pea Ridge.

Other raises are 3% for cafeteria supervisors and mangers, 9% for cafeteria workers, 3% for maintenance supervisor, 3.5% for custodians, 3% for office staff at the central office and school buildings and 3% for transportation supervisor, mechanic and drivers.

For technology, changes were made in the areas of management and to incorporate degrees for positions.

The IT director will receive $28 hourly for a bachelor's degree and $30 hourly for a master's degree. The network administrator will receive $24 per hour for bachelor's degree and $26/hour for a masters' degree. The system's administrator will receive $20/hour for a bachelor's degree and $22/hour for a master's degree.

For classified salaries, the district added two more steps to the schedule, from 20 to 22.

The total costs for the raises, including benefits, will be an additional $255,697 per year.

In other business, the school board approved a mowing contract with Matt Howerton for $49,000 for 2019-20, $38,766 for five new copiers from AAA business systems and $11,743 for the purchase of 25 bus and base radios with GPS tracking from Smith Two Way Radio.

Vickie Barker, a fourth grade teacher at the elementary school, received the Above and Beyond Award for the month of April, a monthly award given by Sam's Furniture and Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce to recognize outstanding teachers.

In personnel, the board accepted a letter of resignation from middle school librarian Holly Nations Madar.

