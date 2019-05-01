PRAIRIE GROVE -- A new Prairie Grove school for seventh- and eighth-graders is set to move forward with the approval of $4.7 million in state funding for new construction.

The Arkansas Commission for Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation approved funding for Prairie Grove's project and 39 other school districts in the state during a meeting last week in Little Rock.

Reba Holmes, superintendent of schools, said the school district is "excited about the opportunity to build a new building."

The school board has not officially decided what to name the school, Holmes said, but members have been calling it a junior high building. It will be located on the site of the former elementary school, demolished in 2016.

The district proposes to build a new school with a cost that would range from $8 million to $10 million, depending on the actual size and amenities. The current plan is to build a school with 49,000 square feet.

The district will pay for the new school with the state partnership funds approved last week and a second lien bond issue.

Holmes said the Arkansas Department of Education has approved the school's application for a permit to issue second lien construction bonds for up to $6.1 million.

Dan Lovelady with First Security-Beardsley on Friday said a date has not been set for when the school district will sell the second lien construction bonds.

The next steps, Holmes said, are for Architecture Plus Inc., of Fort Smith to begin to design the new school and for the board to select a construction manager to oversee the project.

In a work session Thursday (April 25), board members interviewed representatives from four firms interested in serving as the construction manager: C.R. Crawford Construction, Crossland Construction, Kinco Construction and Pick-It Construction. The board is scheduled to make a decision on a construction manager at its May 21 meeting.

Holmes said she hopes the district will break ground on the new school in the fall and that it will be ready in time for the 2021-22 school year.

In all, the Arkansas Commission for Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation approved $103.7 million in state funding for 56 campus projects. The funding is the state's portion of the costs of these local projects.

In Prairie Grove's case, the state pays about 57 percent of the approved square footage. The percentage is determined by a district's student enrollment and a district's local property tax wealth.

