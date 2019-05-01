LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Rodney Wambeam with the University of Wyoming was the featured speaker for a town hall meeting on "Preventing Underaged Drinking and Vaping." The meeting was sponsored by Project Right Choice, Prairie Grove Police Department and the school's Health and Wellness program.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Parents, educators and others trying to prevent alcohol, tobacco and drug abuse are not doing it to stop teenagers from having fun but are doing it because they know consequences come with substance abuse, said Rodney Wambeam, a speaker for a recent Town Hall meeting at Prairie Grove High School.

Wambeam is a senior researcher with the University of Wyoming's Survey and Analysis Center. He's on the faculty and conducts research in substance prevention.

The topic for the Town Hall meeting was Preventing Underage Drinking and Vaping. It was sponsored by Project Right Choice, Prairie Grove Police Department and Prairie Grove Health and Wellness program.

"We're in prevention because we know problems come with substance abuse," Wambeam told about 25 people at the meeting. "We do this because there are consequences to abuse and consequences happen because people consume."

Wambeam said he looks at what adults can do to change community norms and how an environmental approach can prevent substance abuse.

He noted that just telling teenagers not to binge drink doesn't work. Adults should try to change the culture so they don't have to tell kids that binge drinking and underage drinking is wrong.

Strides are being made in the United States, he said.

Statistics show that underage drinking has dropped from 51 percent of kids doing it in 1991 to 30 percent doing it now. Cigarette use also has dramatically decreased during the same period.

But there are still problems, he said, pointing to the opioid crisis, the legalization of marijuana and the increased use of e-cigarettes.

Vaping, for instance, has increased from 12 percent using e-cigarettes in 2017 to 21 percent using them now. High school teenagers still drink, with one in three saying they drink alcohol.

To prevent underage drinking and vaping, Wambeam said, schools and communities have to create safe environments for kids.

Factors that lead to alcohol and drug abuse include someone who is predisposed to it, someone who hangs around friends who use it, it's available through retail, it's available in social activities (such as parties), it's advertised through social media and regular media, it's affordable and it's the culture or norm of a community.

Law enforcement is an important part of making a difference within a community culture, Wambeam said.

"I've never seen prevention work without law enforcement at the table," he said, adding law enforcement and the courts have to be willing to stand behind the laws.

"Visible law enforcement is very important," he said.

He gave an example of one police chief who did not enforce underage drinking because "no one wants us to do it." Wambeam said a community survey then showed 98 percent of the parents wanted the city to enforce the law.

"That day he changed the policy," Wambeam said. "Big police departments and small police departments can go a long way in changing the culture."

Another cultural change can be looking at community events that allow alcohol.

"Children are thinking I can't have fun without alcohol," he said.

Another way to change the culture is to overcome the perception that all teenagers are drinking. Wambeam said most kids don't drink, smoke or vape.

"If you're drinking in high school, you're not the majority. You're not in the 'in' crowd," he added.

Correct misconceptions by focusing on the positive, he said. His presentation showed signs used at schools such as "Panthers do not drink alcohol," or "Join the crowd. Don't drink."

Wambeam closed with a photo of Henry Winkler as cool Fonzie for the series Happy Days, a sitcom set in the 1950s.

"What's cool? It used to be smoking, being rebellious, driving too fast. Today, people do not think of that as cool. Cool is confidence, kindness, being healthy, being likeable, and making the world a better place."

Henry Winkler was cool as Fonzie during the 1970s and 80s, but Henry Winkler is cool today in a different way, Wambeam said.

