FARMINGTON -- Farmington School Board considered requests for easements for two road projects at its meeting last week. It granted one request and will vote on the second request in May.

The board voted to grant a right of way easement and utility easement to the city of Farmington for a project to widen Double Springs Road between the junior high building and football field.

Chris Brackett with Olsson Associates addressed the board about the request on behalf of the city of Farmington. Brackett said the Arkansas Department of Transportation is designing the road and will bid the project.

Farmington is responsible for right of way acquisitions, utility easements and relocating any utility lines.

The widening starts near U.S. Highway 62 (Main Street) and goes about 900 feet to Rheas Mill Road.

The road will be widened by four feet on the west side and will have curb and gutter on both sides of the road, except for the ditch from Dairy Queen to Willow Street on the west side, Brackett said.

A water line will have to be moved and the school board approved a 20-foot easement on the west side so that the line could be relocated.

Brackett said another part of the project will be to install a drainage pipe from the detention pond near the middle school. The pipe will be routed north of the football field and into the new drainage along Double Springs. When the pond fills up during major rain events, water overflows, runs across the football field, over Double Springs Road and into the old gym.

Superintendent Bryan Law recommended the board approve the request, noting Farmington Junior High (the old high school) deals with flooding along Double Springs Road.

"The beauty of this project is the movement of the water and the containment of the water," Law said. "It appears to me everything offered in this is a win for the district."

Mayor Ernie Penn, who attended the meeting to answer any questions, said the city has been ready to move forward with the project but wanted to wait until the school moved into its new football facility. Then the city recently learned the highway department needed the easements to advertise for bids.

"This is a win-win for the school and the city," Penn said.

The second request for an easement is part of the state's plan to widen Highway 170 from Main Street to Clyde Carnes Road, about two miles.

James Braden with Pinnacle Consultant Management Group addressed the school board on behalf of the city, asking for a 10-foot right-of-way along the front of the high school property.

Braden said the city is offering $26,250 for the right of way, which is about one-third of an acre. Of this, $19,000 is being offered so the school can replace landscaping that will have to be removed, and $6,950 is for the purchase of the land.

Besides landscaping, the high school's driveways will be affected by construction but they will be put back to original condition, Braden said.

Law said he wanted the school board to be able to look over the offer before making a decision in May.

In other action, the board:

• Approved two purchases for Phase 3 of the high school. It accepted a low bid of $127,597 from Legend Fitness for the new 4,000-square-foot weight room in the new fieldhouse. This includes flooring and weight equipment.

• Accepted a low bid of $40,029 from Professional Cabling Solutions for cabling for the sound system and the telecommunications system for the new athletic facilities.

Tiffany Rogers, high school nurse, received the Above & Beyond Award for April. The award recognizes outstanding teachers and staff in the district and is sponsored by Sam's Furniture and Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce. Rogers received a $100 gift certificate from Sam's Furniture.

