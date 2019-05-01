Sign in
Tigers Enter Tourney With Shutout Win by Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER | May 1, 2019 at 9:21 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove fans and a field umpire anxiously look on while Tiger first baseman Kyle Fidler catches a pop-fly in foul territory dangerously close to the fence against Gentry during a play-in game won by the Tigers 6-0 Monday, April 22 giving them opportunity to compete in the District 4A-1 baseball tournament.

GENTRY -- Garrett Heltemes threw a shutout allowing 6 hits to lead Prairie Grove past Gentry 6-0 in a play-in game Monday, April 22 to enter the District 4A-1 baseball tournament.

Gentry finished as the No. 8 seed earning the right to host No. 9 Prairie Grove. The Pioneers host district, but will miss the tournament this year because of the loss.

In a new format, the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds host first-round tournament games with semifinals, consolation and championship games played at Gentry.

Two base-running mistakes hurt the Pioneers early with runners caught stealing, including one in Gentry's first at-bat. The contest went two innings without either team scoring before Prairie Grove took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third. Prairie Grove catcher Couper Allen was hit by a pitch and replaced by a courtesy runner. Kaine Caswell laid down a bunt and the Pioneers couldn't execute, neither getting an out at first nor preventing a run from scoring.

Jadin Higgins walked followed by Kyle Fidler's 2 RBI single down the left field line which increased the Tiger lead to 3-0. Jackson Sorters walked and Heltemes singled, but Sorters was tagged out coming into third to negate a run.

Prairie Grove added another run in the top of the fifth. Will Luther singled to get aboard and advanced to third with Sorters batting. Heltemes helped his cause by belting a sacrifice fly putting the Tigers up 4-0.

In the top of the seventh, Caswell dished out a single into right field prompting Gentry to switch pitchers. Drew Cates singled going the other way and Fidler drove both runs in blasting a stand-up double.

Gentry came into its final at-bat down 6-0 still facing Heltemes, who was nearing his pitch-count. He struck out the side with a 15-pitch inning to finish the Pioneers off.

Aayden Smartt took the loss for Gentry. He threw 103 pitches in 6 and a third innings allowing 4 runs and striking out 10.

Heltemes, Fidler and Luther each produced 2 hits for Prairie Grove. Fidler had 4 RBIs and Heltemes struck out 6 Pioneers.

