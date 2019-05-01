FARMINGTON

Kindergarten Registration

Folsom and Williams elementary schools will have kindergarten registration from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7. Parents, please bring your child for a short screening. Also bring your child's birth certificate, social security card, kindergarten physical, shot record and proof of residence. A link to the registration package can be found on the Folsom and Williams Facebook pages.

Blood Drive

The American Red Cross will have a blood drive, 2-7 p.m. Monday, May 13, at Brand New Church, 271 W. Main St. Donors of all blood types are urged to give to help meet the needs of trauma patients and others with serious medical conditions.

BETHEL GROVE

Monthly Dinner

Bethel Grove community will have its monthly dinner/music on Friday, May 3, at the community building. The dinner is at 6:30 p.m. with music by Ken Harvey starting at 7 p.m. Remember to bring a covered dish to the meal.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Chamber Bowling Tournament

Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce will have its annual bowling tournament at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Ozark Lanes in Fayetteville. Cost is $15 per person/$60 per team and includes 2 rounds of bowling and shoe rental. Team and lane sponsorship packages are available. Contact Dale Reed at dreed1@arvest.com for more information.

Park Day

Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park will have Park Day, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 4. Volunteers will focus on restoring the Borden hillside landscape to its historic state. Volunteers are encouraged to sign up in advance. For more information, contact Park Interpreter Matt Mulheran, 479-846-2990 or by e-mail at matt.mulheran@arkansas.gov. Meet at the park's Borden entrance.

Summer Concert

A summer concert featuring Silano, Cook & Hall will be 5-8 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at First Presbyterian Church, 208 E. Bush St. Free hot dogs and drinks will be provided. Donations go to area charities.

A Night Of Fashion

Friends of Prairie Grove Pound will host A Night of Fashion, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Washington County Milling Co. The fashion show will feature humans and dogs. General admission is $15 and includes wine, cheese and hors d'oeuvres. Attendees will be asked to present an ID at the door.

